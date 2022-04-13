Top 5 gaming phones with 120 Hz display

Gaming phones are the most recent advancement in the gaming industry, as they enable you to play games without lag or freezing. This occurs as a result of the high FPS or Hz display screen.

The Frame Per Second (FPS) or Hertz (Hz) is a metric that indicates how fluid a game is while being played. It also ensures that users have a professional gaming experience across all of their devices.

Higher refresh rate panels with 90 Hz and 120 Hz provide an excellent gaming experience on gaming phones. Players must have decent gaming phones to play games with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Best gaming phones with 120 Hz display screen

5) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Cost: $450

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 778G

Display: 6.7-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

With 120 Hz, this is one of the best gaming phones on the market. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate display screen. It has a 6.7-inch display screen and 6 GB of RAM, making it ideal for graphically demanding games.

The 5000 mAh battery life allows you to play games for long periods without experiencing lag or battery concerns. A fingerprint scanner and 25W quick charging capabilities are also included.

The triple camera array comprises a 64 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, a 32 MP front camera is included in this smartphone.

4) OnePlus 9 Pro

Cost: $898

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Display: 6.67-inch screen

Back Camera: 48 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

When it comes to gaming, OnePlus is one of the most well-known brands. It has given players a plethora of superb gaming gadgets, the most recent of which is the 9 Pro.

It has a 6.67-inch Full HD screen that gives you a great gaming experience. It boasts a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate, allowing gamers to play games without lag or heat. It has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 65W rapid charging.

3) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

Display: 6.4-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones, thanks to its 6 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which allows it to deliver the greatest gaming experience possible. It will enable you to play games at 120 frames per second without freezing.

The Redmi Note 10S has a 5000 mAh battery, so gamers who play for extended times won't have to worry about battery life or heat. With a 120 Hz refresh rate display panel, it is undoubtedly one of the best budget gaming phones.

2) Samsung S21 Ultra

Cost: $700

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Exynos 2100 octa-core

Display: 6.8-inch screen

Back Camera: 108 MP

Front Camera: 40 MP

Samsung was one of the first companies to grasp the significance of gaming smartphones. Since then, they've produced numerous similar devices that help alleviate visual issues, heat concerns, and lag and provide an incredible gaming experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a 6.8-inch gaming behemoth that provides the most outstanding gaming visuals available. It has an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor and a 120 Hz display screen, allowing customers to play games without experiencing any heat or lag.

A 108 MP primary camera with a 10x optical "super" sensor, two 10 MP lenses, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens can be found on the rear of the Samsung S21 Ultra.

1) Asus Rog 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

Display: 6.7-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 24 MP

The Asus ROG 5S Pro, widely considered the best gaming phone ever made, is a must on this list. Consumers will enjoy the best gaming experience they've ever had thanks to the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 18 GB RAM.

The characteristics of this gaming laptop are comparable to those of the best gaming laptops on the market. It boasts a 144 Hz frame rate, a 6.7-inch screen, and 512 GB of storage, making it suitable for professional gamers that play BGMI and PUBG.

The smartphone runs on ROG UI, based on Android 11, and has a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capabilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer