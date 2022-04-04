5 best budget phones to play Roblox in 2022

Roblox is a great game to play with your buddies whenever you are free. Its beauty is that it is suitable for anyone, be it a professional gamer or a casual gamer. This is because it is essentially a platform that allows people to develop games and story plots, which others can then play.
Roblox may be played on any gaming phone or smartphone, but a decent gadget can help you avoid freezing or logging out and provide you with longer battery life. The only issue is that they used to be incredibly expensive, but that is no longer the case.
Five fantastic gaming phones for Roblox
- Redmi Note 10S
- Samsung Galaxy M12
- Redmi 9 Power
- Poco X3 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy M21
5) Redmi Note 10S
Cost: $259
Battery: 5000 mAh
Buy link here
The Redmi Note 10S is a more powerful variant of the Redmi Note 10, released last March. The Note 10S is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 engine and 6 GB of RAM, making it suitable for graphically demanding mobile games such as Clash of Clans and PUBG.
It is not just a low-cost gaming phone, as it includes useful functions such as a camera, long battery life, and gaming mode.
4) Samsung Galaxy M12
Cost: $189
Battery: 6000 mAh
Buy link here
This is one of the greatest cheap gaming phones available, capable of allowing you to play games without lagging or freezing. The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch display screen and an Octa-Core processor for enhanced gaming performance.
This smartphone is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery, which allows you to play titles for lengthy periods. It's ideal for games like Roblox because it has enough storage, RAM, and screen size.
3) Redmi 9 Power
Cost: $144
Battery: 6000 mAh
Buy link here
If you're searching for an excellent budget gaming phone for Roblox, the Redmi 9 Power is a good choice. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, and it's jam-packed with features that make it ideal for affordable gaming.
The Redmi 9 Power runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor and is powered by a 6000 mAh battery, making it suitable for mobile gaming.
2) Poco X3 Pro
Cost: $238
Battery: 5160 mAh
Buy link here
The Poco X3 Pro, a low-cost smartphone, has a Snapdragon 860 processor, a 5160mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch screen that's perfect for mobile games like Roblox, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans. It is ideal for lengthy gaming sessions and, thanks to its good camera quality, allows you to stream games.
1) Samsung Galaxy M21
Cost: $269
Battery: 6000 mAh
Buy link here
The Galaxy M21 is a recent addition to the Galaxy M series, and its main features are the Exynos 9611 SOC, which can give a good game performance, and the 6,000 mAh battery. It's an excellent phone for games like PUBG and BGMI.
This low-cost gaming phone also has a triple camera arrangement, with a 48-megapixel back camera and a 20-megapixel front camera capable of taking good photos even in low light.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.