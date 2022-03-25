5 best upcoming gaming phones to look out for in 2022

The days of phones being used solely for making and receiving phone calls are long gone. Almost every customer considers a phone's gaming capabilities before making a purchase.

In today's competitive market, excellent gaming ability isn't enough. Only phones with superb in-game frames and seamless day-to-day usage will be ready for the market in 2022.

These gaming smartphones enhance the gaming experience by allowing you to play games without experiencing any lag or freezing. There are numerous decent gaming devices on the market, with a few more coming soon.

Five great upcoming gaming phones in 2022

5) Realme GT 2 Pro

Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme is disrupting the gaming industry by producing fantastic gaming phones that provide the best gaming experience and have a high battery life. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB internal storage.

It will work on Android 12 and have a battery life of 5000 mAh. Players who play PUBG, BGMI, and other graphic-intensive games will have the best gaming experience without lag.

4) Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 5G

Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

The Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 5G is a new gaming smartphone from Nubia. This smartphone, according to reports, runs on Android 12. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor will power the Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 5G.

It will most likely include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is not possible to insert an SD card into it. This game smartphone should be ideal for players, with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a 4500 mAh battery.

3) Asus ROG 5s Pro 5G

Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh RAM: 18 GB

18 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

It is one of the upcoming gaming smartphones, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, 18 GB RAM, and 512 GB internal storage. The 6.68-inch display screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz makes it perfect for games like Clash Royale, BGMI, and many more.

This gaming phone is perfect for content creators and professional gamers since it has a 6000 mAh battery life with a supercharger to recharge the battery quickly. Not only that, Asus ROG 5s Pro 5G is perfect for photo lovers since it comes with a 64 MP rear and 24 MP front camera.

2) Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G

Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Oppo is one of the best gaming smartphone brands globally, whose phones are a little costly but worth the price. Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Octa-core processors to improve the gaming experience. It has 8 GB RAM and is perfect for running any graphic intensive game like PUBG or CODM.

The 6.7-inch display screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz makes the smartphone ideal for professional gamers. It has incredible additional specifications like a long battery life of 5000 mAh, 50 MP rear camera, and 32 MP front camera.

1) OnePlus 10 Pro

Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Another brilliant gaming phone to be released by OnePlus is the 10 Pro. It is top of the watch list among professional gamers since it is equipped with Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 GB RAM to provide players with a smooth gaming experience.

Despite impressive specifications, this phone is expected to be a budget-friendly gaming smartphone that allows players to play graphic-intensive games without spending too much.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer