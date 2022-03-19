5 best phones for professional gaming in 2022

Professional gaming phones are a relatively new phenomenon as lots of official high prize tournaments are being organized by game developers. This requires the best devices to ensure players have the best gaming experience without lag, heat issues, and battery problems.

So, professional gamers should use gaming smartphones specially designed to improve their gaming experience.

Most satisfying phones for professional gaming in 2022

5) Redmi Note 10S (Cost: $259)

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most potent gaming smartphones since it is equipped with a 6 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 processor that allows it to provide the best gaming experience.

Players who play games for long hours should not worry about battery life and heat issues, as the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 5000 mAh battery. It is undoubtedly one of the best budget gaming phones to purchase within $300.

4) OnePlus 9 Pro (Cost: $898)

OnePlus is one of the top brands when it comes to the gaming industry. It has provided users with numerous good gaming devices, and the latest 9 Pro is a gaming paradise.

It comes with a 6.67 inch Full HD screen that provides a fantastic gaming experience. It is equipped with Snapdragon 888 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz that allows gamers to play games without any lag or heat issues.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Cost: $700)

Samsung was one of the first brands to recognize the importance of gaming smartphones on the market. Since then, they have released various such gadgets that help solve graphics problems, heat issues, lag, and offer an amazing gaming experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a 6.8-inch gaming giant that helps players experience the best gaming graphics. It is equipped with an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor that allows them to play games without any heat or lag issues.

2) Asus ROG 5S Pro (Cost: $1589)

The Asus ROG 5S Pro is widely regarded as the best gaming phone ever created. The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 processor with 18 GB RAM gives consumers the finest gaming experience they've ever had.

This gaming device's specifications are on par with the greatest gaming laptops on the market. It has a 6.7-inch screen, 144 Hz frame rate, and 512 GB ROM, making it ideal for professional gamers who play titles like BGMI and PUBG.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max (Cost: $1099)

Every gamer's true love, the iPhone, offers the best gaming capabilities, a long battery life, and one of the fastest gaming processors. It comes with the best gaming processor, the A15 Bionic, which gives users a great gaming experience.

Despite the hefty price, the 6.7-inch super retina screen, A15 Bionic, 128 GB ROM, and 6 GB RAM make it the finest option for expert gamers. It's ideal for games like BGMI, PUBG, and Free Fire.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer