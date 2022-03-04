5 best Samsung phones for gaming

Gaming smartphones are a relatively new phenomenon that has primarily been limited to the luxury smartphone market. Mobile gamers who desired an excellent gaming experience had to go for a Chinese phone manufacturer because they were the first to deliver gaming phones to the market.

This is no longer the case, as players can now also obtain a variety of good smartphones from other manufacturers like Samsung. Samsung has a large share of the mobile phone market and has just begun to build a name for itself in the gaming smartphone business.

In this article, we'll take a look at the top 5 Samsung gaming smartphones you should purchase.

Best Samsung phones for gaming

The best gaming smartphones from Samsung are:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy A52s Samsung S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy M12 Samsung Galaxy M21

5) Samsung Galaxy M21 (Cost: $269)

It's one of the Galaxy M series' most recent additions. The Exynos 9611 SOC, which can deliver good game performance, and the 6,000 mAh battery are the Galaxy M21's key characteristics.

It's a great smartphone for Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and CODM games. This budget-friendly phone also includes a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP back camera and a 20 MP front camera that can capture good shots even in low light.

4) Samsung Galaxy M12 (Cost: $189)

It is one of the best budget gaming phones in the market that can help you play graphic intensive games with no lag or freeze. The Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch display screen with an Octa-Core processor that adds to your gaming experience.

A large 6000 mAh battery powers the smartphone. It also has a 48 MP rear camera and a 20 MP front camera for taking high-quality photos and videos.

3) Samsung S21 Ultra (Cost: $788)

The S21 Ultra epitomizes the phrase "last year's flagship, this year's deal." This gadget can handle even the most intense users for a full day without requiring them to find a charging outlet, thanks to a vastly enhanced display over the G200 and a stronger GPU.

With Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen, you can play graphically demanding games without worrying about battery life or slowness.

2) Samsung Galaxy A52s (Cost: $350)

The A52s is included in the top Samsung gaming smartphone list as many users look for well-balanced phones that can handle general use while also supporting gaming.

The A52s has high-end cameras, superb gaming internals, a solid One UI, dual speakers, and a large fast-charging battery. The Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon helps in running games smoothly without any lag.

1) Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cost: $544)

Samsung India @SamsungIndia #Samsung The #SingleTake feature on the Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra with revolutionary AI lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats. So you can choose your best shot from up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Tweet to try it out! #GalaxyS20 The #SingleTake feature on the Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra with revolutionary AI lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats. So you can choose your best shot from up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Tweet to try it out! #GalaxyS20 #Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful device with a fashionable design best for games like Pubg and BGMI. Despite its high price, it performs admirably in terms of performance and is also quite user-friendly.

The Snapdragon 865 processor delivers outstanding performance, making this one of the greatest gaming smartphones available. It fits in the palm easily because of its thin and elegant design, allowing gamers to enjoy the game comfortably.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha