5 best gaming phones under $300 with great camera

Gaming phones are one of the latest phenomena that have been mainly limited to the luxury smartphone market. Mobile gamers on a budget have to sacrifice other essential features like superb camera quality and long battery life to get a smooth gaming experience.

This is no longer the case. With so many companies focusing on the gaming business, many low-cost phones on the market are ideal for gaming and offer a long battery life and excellent camera quality.

Note: This article is solely based on the views of the writer.

Best gaming phones under $300 with great camera

5) Samsung Galaxy M21 - 2021 Edition

Battery: 6000 mAh

Camera: 48 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera

Cost: $269

It's one of the latest additions to the Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M21's main features are its 6,000 mAh battery, which helps it give long battery life, and the Exynos 9611 SoC, which can deliver decent game performance.

It's one of the best phones for Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and CODM games at its price point. The Galaxy M21 has a triple camera configuration, with the 48 MP back camera being the star and a 20 MP front camera capable of taking good images even in low light.

4) Redmi Note 10S

Battery: 5000 mAh

Camera: 64 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera

Cost: $259

The Redmi Note 10S is an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 10, released in March 2021. The Note 10S has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and 6GB of RAM, ideal for mobile games like Clash of Clans.

The Note 10S includes a 5,000 mAh battery and a 64 MP rear camera to click beautiful photos.

3) Samsung Galaxy M12

Battery: 6000 mAh

Camera: 48 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera

Cost: $189

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the most popular and reasonably priced gaming phones.

The smartphone comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery. Moreover, it houses a 48 MP back camera and a 20 MP front camera to take excellent photographs and videos.

2) Redmi 9 Power

Battery: 6000 mAh

Camera: 48 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Cost: $144

The Redmi 9 Power is a solid option if you're looking for a good gaming phone under $300. The phone includes a 48 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera, and it's packed with capabilities to allow gaming on a budget.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and operates on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, making it ideal for mobile gaming.

1) Poco X3 Pro

Battery: 5160 mAh

Camera: 20 MP front and 48 MP rear

Cost: $238

The Poco X3 Pro is an affordable phone with a Snapdragon 860 chipset, 6.67-inch screen, and a 5160mAh battery that's ideal for games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.

The smartphone is ideal for long sessions of gaming and capturing creative films and images, thanks to its long battery life and good camera quality.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar