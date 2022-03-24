5 best gaming phones under $500 for casual gaming

Gaming phones and mobile gaming tech continue to evolve, making smartphone gaming easier and smoother for users. With newer technology, phones can use good textures and shadows to support appealing graphics.

The better the technology gets, the pricier it becomes, but gamers should be able to choose phones from a variety of ranges. Good gaming phones that can support great graphics are available at an affordable price.

This article features the five best phones under $500 for casual gaming, where players can play good graphics supporting games at an affordable price.

5 best affordable gaming phones for casual gaming

1) Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Samsung Galaxy A51 qualifies to be one of the most affordable phones for gaming. With 128GB of expandable internal storage and 6GB of RAM, it sure makes a phone that supports the newest titles on the platform.

Another plus point of the phone is its Game Booster Mode, which allows the phone to speed up games to provide an even better gameplay experience. The 6.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen makes gameplay appear crystal clear and sharp.

Price - $385

2) Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro is easily one of the cheapest and most affordable gaming phones in the market at the moment. The Snapdragon 720 chipset and a RAM of 6GB make gaming seamless and lag-free.

Thanks to its 5020 mAh battery and huge 6.7-inch FHD display screen, players can enjoy gaming for hours with a big and beautiful display screen.

Price - $249

3) Realme XT

Realme XT (Image via Sportskeeda)

Realme provides high memory of 8GB RAM and ultra-fast charging support in their Realme XT phone variant. The Snapdragon 712 chipset makes gameplay seamless and allows the device to handle lots of apps without causing stutters and lags.

Another plus point for the phone would be its beautiful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Night Mode for eye care. With this price tag, Realme XT sure is one of the most suitable phones for casual gaming with all the necessary features a gamer wishes for in their device.

Price - $289

4) Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G Ace (Image via Sportskeeda)

Motorola One 5G Ace is one of the few gaming phones at this price point that supports 5G connectivity. It has an amazingly durable 2-day charge-lasting feature with a whopping 5000 mAh battery, making it a great deal for all casual gamers.

It also has a 6.7 inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen, making gameplay smoother and faster. Even though the device has a mid-range processor, its supportability of Snapdragon Elite Gaming Suite, a program that upgrades graphics on lots of mobile games, makes the phone a great bargain for buyers looking for some gaming phones.

Price - $289

5) POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC (Image via Sportskeeda)

POCO X3 NFC is the first gaming phone of its kind to carry the Snapdragon 732G processor that can support running several heavy graphics-based games at once. The phone comes with an amazing 5160 mAh battery, fast charging option, and 6.67-inch FHD display, which is great considering its price.

Xiaomi's POCO X3 NFC ensures smooth and fast-paced gameplay with a durable body at a budget-friendly price.

Price - $279

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi