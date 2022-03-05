5 best phones to play multiplayer games in 2022

In the mobile gaming scene, multiplayer games symbolize the very rationale that led to the discovery of mobile phones. Portable communication devices have been invented to reduce the need for humans to erase the element of geographical distance and enjoy the benefits of portability.

Multiplayer games on mobile allow gamers to enjoy the very best of mobile gaming with the advantage of portability. It allows friends to be made over a digital network and takes away from owning expensive devices. However, modern-day mobiles are also needed for other tasks and not just gaming.

Best mobiles in 2022 for multiplayer games

Multiplayer games for mobiles come in different genres, types, and more. Hence, the best way to move forward is to go for a mobile device with fantastic hardware, long battery life, and great display. Additionally, 5G capabilities are a must, keeping the future in mind.

Top 5 mobile phones for multiplayer games

Asus Rog 5S Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is an excellent option for those who don't want to break the bank and yet get all the facilities of a great mobile phone. Xiaomi is renowned for its budget options, and the Poco X3 Pro is an example of that. The 6.67" screen comes with an IPS panel to fit the budget.

However, the hardware packs a punch with 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and Snapdragon 860, refined with time. A large internal memory also ensures that players can enjoy different games at any time.

4) One Plus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on screen

The entire gaming community celebrated the One Plus 9 Pro due to the flagship device's performance. It comes with a 6.67" Full HD screen and ultralight body, making it perfect for extended gaming sessions. Due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 888, gamers can enjoy even the best multiplayer games without sacrificing quality.

However, there have been issues related to temperature spikes and throttling. The One Plus 10 Pro comes to the United States and India in March, and it will be interesting to see if the new model can regain lost ground.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 Octa-Core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimization

The S21 series gives an alternative to gamers who want to try something different from hardware. The Ultra is an upgraded variant of the base edition that wants to go bigger at a higher cost. While all the Android devices on this list run on Snapdragon, the S21 Ultra runs on Exynos (global variant).

It forms a powerful combination with the Mali-G78 GPU. The Exynos 2100 Octa-Core had some heating issues earlier, but Samsung claims to have solved them.

Gamers also get a brilliant display on the 6.8" screen, and there's no need to worry about the battery. The S21 Ultra has intelligent battery optimization and fast-charging capabilities.

2) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

iPhones aren't marketed as gaming phones, but the current 13 Pro Max is powerful. The A15 Bionic is high and mighty and can run any game efficiently. Due to its performance, players can practically run any multiplayer game of the same quality.

While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is costly, it's an all-inclusive device covering every gamer's needs. There is also the option to get different variants with different memory according to the gamer's needs.

1) Asus ROG 5S Pro

Brand ASUS ROG Price $1589 Specifications 6.7" 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 SD 888 5G

Almost no other device in the mobile phone market falls in the same league as this device. The Asus ROG 5S Pro is arguably the most future-proof device one can get if they decide to pay a premium.

The best variant comes with a stunning 18 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888. It boasts a 6.78" AMOLED screen, so the display isn't an issue, and the screen has a total of 144 Hz refresh rate. The Adreno 660 is a powerful GPU, and overall, the device can run any multiplayer game as high as it gets.

