BGMI vs Free Fire MAX: What is the best game in terms of graphics?

The debate regarding BGMI vs Free Fire MAX has been one of the most heated topics since the launch of both games in the Indian gaming market. Battlegrounds Mobile India was reigning supreme and its shares skyrocketed after its release in July 2021.

However, Free Fire MAX's arrival on the scene spiced up the race in the gaming community.

The ban on Free Fire in the country a couple of weeks back has resulted in a massive increase in the number of downloads of both games.

While both Krafton Inc. and Garena have promised to give their users decent graphics that will help them experience the thrill of the battle Royale mode present in the game, it is to be seen which game provides better visual effects and frame rates.

BGMI vs Free Fire MAX: Comparison of Graphics

BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India provides its users with different settings when it comes to Graphics. They can choose from So Smooth, Smooth, HD, HDR, Ultra HD, and UHD.

While So Smooth and Smooth Options are best suited for low-end and mid-end devices, gamers playing on high-end devices can choose from HDR, Ulta HD, and UHD. Reflections of buildings and trees on water bodies as well as grenade effects are seen better in higher graphics.

Moreover, the game offers FPS options ranging across Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme, and 90 FPS. The better the FPS option is chosen, the better the gaming experience will be.

Free Fire MAX

When it comes to display settings in Free Fire MAX, there are several sub settings. players can choose Smooth, Standard, or Ultra options. On the other hand, it provides its players with only two FPS options - Normal and High.

However, the Autoscale and Minimap features present in Free Fire MAX are unique and cannot be found in any game except the older counterpart - Free Fire. Furthermore, the Shadow and High Resolution options when turned on can improve the visual appearance of the game.

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned settings, it is evident that Krafton's BGMI offers its players with better graphics options to choose from than Garena's new game, Free Fire MAX.

With many players using low-end devices, the So Smooth graphics option along with High FPS present in Battlegrounds Mobile India puts the game ahead of its competitors.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

