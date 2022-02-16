BGMI vs Free Fire MAX: Requirements and similarities explained (February 2022)

BGMI is the most popular variant of PUBG Mobile. Since its release last year, the game has clocked over 50 million installations, making it one of the most-played BR games in the country.

Meanwhile, Free Fire Max has also registered over 100 million downloads, sparking a debate amongst fans regarding the popularity of both games.

However, the Ministry of India's ban on Garena Free Fire on February 14, along with 53 other Chinese apps, has boosted the downloads of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire Max.

Minimum device requirements and similarities between BGMI and Free Fire Max in February 2022

Requirements

Developers of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire Max have claimed that they will run smoothly on all devices during the release of their respective games. As of February 2022, here's a look at the minimum device requirements for the two games.

BGMI

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above Minimum RAM - 2 GB

- 2 GB Current version - 1.8.0

- 1.8.0 Download size - 800 MB (Variable)

- 800 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1 MB (HD) and 426.4 MB (Low-specifications)

Free Fire Max

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above Minimum RAM - 2 GB

- 2 GB Download size - 0.98 GB (Variable)

What are the similarities found between BGMI and Free Fire Max?

1) Focus on Ranked Battle Royale mode

The main reason for the rise in popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire Max focuses on Ranked Battle Royale mode. Players flock to the game to immerse themselves in the thrilling nature of the mode, where it takes all to survive till the end and win the matches.

2) Versatile game modes and maps

There are multiple game modes and maps present in Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire Max. While the former has both Classic and TDM modes, the latter has Clash Royale and BR modes.

Furthermore, BGMI has six classic mode maps to choose from, namely: Erangel, Sanhok, Livik, Miramar, Karakin, and Vikendi. On the other hand, Free Fire Max has different maps like Kalahari, Purgatory, Alpine, and Bermuda.

3) Similarity between Royale Pass and Elite Pass

The two games offer their respective player base a monthly Pass which helps them obtain different rewards. While Battlegrounds Mobile India offers Royale Pass, Free Fire Max offers Elite Pass like its older counterpart.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

