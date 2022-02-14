×
Free Fire Max still available on Play Store for Indian users after Free Fire is banned

Max is the visually enhanced version of the original title (Image via Sportskeeda)
Max is the visually enhanced version of the original title (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Following a surprising turn of events, a list comprising of 54 applications banned in India, including Free Fire, has been made public. Upon learning of the recent decision, the battle royale game's community is in a state of complete shock.

The fanbase is presently speculating about what will happen next, and they have taken to the internet to see if there is any information they can gather.

In addition, it's worth mentioning that the Max edition of the game was noticeably absent, which led to some confusion among gamers.

Despite ban of Free Fire, Max variant still available on Play Store in India

BIG: India bans 54 more Chinese apps. https://t.co/i68bZuCwzy

Since the publication of the above list, it is fair to assume that the game's initial removal from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store was related to the impending ban.

However, as previously stated, it is notable that the list of banned applications doesn't include Free Fire Max. Users can still download and enjoy it on the Android platform, as shown in the image below:

Free Fire Max on the Android store (Image via Google Play Store)
Free Fire Max on the Android store (Image via Google Play Store)

This still does not explain why Apple removed this version from the App Store since it is available on the Google Play Store.

The error encountered in-game because of the ban (Image via Garena)
The error encountered in-game because of the ban (Image via Garena)

Also, gamers have reported that they are able to make in-game purchases in Free Fire Max. This is currently not possible in the regular version due to the ban, as users are encountering the following error message:

“The item you requested is not available for purchase.”

However, for the time being, there is complete ambiguity over the future of the Max version. Nothing has been revealed from the developers.

Reaction of community about Max version still being available

Here are a few responses from players about the new iteration still being available for download after the ban of the game:

@totakavu @KananShah_ Bro not yet removed there is freefire max available...same thing
@NakulChavan13 Bhai free fire max to hai na
@Durga_jha10 Free Fire Ban hoo giya hai Vo jo Play Store pe hai vo Free Fire MAX hai
Btw freefire ban hua hai freefire max nhi.. 🤩
#FreeFireBannedGarena Free Fire's enhanced version Free Fire Max still remains available on Google Play but unavailable on Apple App Store.
@utsavtechie And free fire max is not banned in India every free fire player go and download free fire max
@business_today Garena Free Fire max is still there

It's essential to keep in mind that the newer app's existence in the Google Play Store remains unknown, and there's no clarity as to whether it will stay or be removed as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
हिन्दी