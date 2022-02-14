Why Free Fire is not available on Play Store officially revealed after India ban news comes up

Garena Free Fire, a worldwide recognized mobile battle royale game, has become extremely popular in India. Millions of gamers from across the country engage in the title. However, various issues have arisen in the last few days, including the title's removal from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This has led to players wondering what has happened. Garena's lack of clarification has also resulted in countless speculations being propagated around the internet.

Nonetheless, a list of banned applications has now been released, including the battle royale title.

Ban news possibly the reason behind Free Fire’s earlier removal on Play Store and App Store

As previously mentioned, Free Fire was recently removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, disappointing many. However, the explanation for the absence of the battle royale game has left fans perplexed for the past several days, and they have sought information as to why that had occurred.

Now that a list of banned applications, including Garena’s flagship title, has been made public, it is possible to deduce the root cause of the specific issues that have been happening since 12 February.

Consequently, players can conclude that the game was removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store due to the ban that is now in effect on it. Surprisingly, the list does feature the better version of the title, i.e., Free Fire Max, leaving the players completely confused about the overall situation.

Max version still available on Play Store for users to download (Image via Google Play Store)

For the time being, fans will have to wait to see how the future holds for the popular battle royale game in question. It will be interesting to watch what happens next, given that the superior version is still accessible for download as of writing.

Gametube @GametubeI R.I.P Free Fire in India



$350,000 tournaments in 2022 for India, 2 World Series with more than $4 million prize Pool



int. org roster: TSM, Vitality, Nigma Galaxy



World Series 2021 created world record for highest peak viewership of 5.4M, (Hindi stream peaked at 1.6M viewers) R.I.P Free Fire in India$350,000 tournaments in 2022 for India, 2 World Series with more than $4 million prize Poolint. org roster: TSM, Vitality, Nigma GalaxyWorld Series 2021 created world record for highest peak viewership of 5.4M, (Hindi stream peaked at 1.6M viewers)

Also Read Article Continues below

Since Free Fire is one of the most popular games on the platform and has a massive player base, this decision would be a big blow for its community in the nation.

Edited by Shaheen Banu