Free Fire removed from Indian Play Store, shows ‘not available in your country’

The game is now not available on Play Store and App Store (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 13, 2022 10:15 AM IST
News

The past 24 hours have been very stressful and nerve-wracking for Indian Free Fire gamers. The problem began with login issues and eventually led to the game's removal from the Indian Play Store.

Due to a lack of official information, players are left perplexed about why Google removed the title. Since this is an India-only issue, players in the region worry about the game's future, given the prior abrupt ban on PUBG.

Free Fire has been removed from the India App and Play Store

As of yesterday, the game has been unavailable on both major platforms. Its sudden disappearance from iOS and Android has ruffled the base in the country.

Error on the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)
On the Apple App Store, users encounter an error message stating:

“This app is currently not available in your country or region.”
The error on Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)
In contrast, several gamers on the Android platform see:

“Something went wrong to try again.”

This doesn't seem to be a technical issue with the game, as global players can access Garena's flagship title. Given Free Fire's sudden removal, numerous rumors and speculations have flooded the internet, with several players anticipating a ban.

The users also cannot perform in-game purchases (Image via Garena)
Since the removal of the title, users have been unable to complete in-game purchases. Attempting a purchase returns the following message:

“The item you requested is not available for purchase.”

So far, the publisher has not disclosed any information. Pending clarification from them, the game remains unavailable in India.

Booyah and Max are available by Garena (Image via Google Play Store)
The other version, Free Fire Max, is still on the Google Play Store. It is the only other app from Garena on the platform, along with Booyah.

Edited by Srijan Sen
