Why Free Fire is not downloading today: Game removed from Android and iOS devices app stores today

Today, 12 February, has been a bustling day for the Free Fire community, but not in a positive way. The various things that have occurred throughout the day have left fans completely worried about what comes ahead.

The popular battle royale title was removed from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for those still not aware. This leads to no way for Android or iOS users to avail it on their devices.

Players not able to download Free Fire after removal from Play Store and App Store

The game was removed from the Apple App Store around 12 pm (Image via Apple App Store)

Free Fire fans have been agitated today due to the numerous issues in approximately the previous 12 hours. To begin with, they were unable to login into the game due to technical difficulties with the server.

Later, the battle royale title and its superior version were removed from the Apple App Store. Now, in a new development, it is no longer available for download from the Google Play Store.

Consequently, gamers cannot currently install it on both Android and iOS platforms because of the game's unavailability in the respective stores.

These two are the only applications that show up on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

The same thing has also sparked dozens of new rumors on the internet, which has caused a lot of fans to panic. Furthermore, the lack of clarity from the developers has left people concerned.

Users are currently recommended to avoid believing in anything and wait for Garena to shed their light on whatever has happened in the previous few hours. Individuals can expect an official announcement soon, and for the same purpose, they can follow the game on their respective social media handles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Until then, the only choice is to be patient and not get overly concerned about the rumors that have recently swept over the internet. Nonetheless, it should be noted that Free Fire Max is accessible for download from the Google Play Store as of writing this article.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar