"BGMI Lite should release asap": Ocean feels it is the right time for BGMI Lite’s release after Free Fire India ban

The release of BGMI Lite has been one of the most interesting discussion topics in the Indian gaming community. Although BGMI was released as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in July 2021, the wait for the introduction of the Lite version as the replacement of PUBG Mobile Lite in India still continues.

Several players and pundits of Battlegrounds Mobile India have commented on the release of the Lite version, however, Ocean Sharma's recent tweet on the necessity of the game's release following the ban of Garena Free Fire in the country has turned many heads and has given hope to the fans of the game.

Details about Ocean Sharma's recent tweet on the release of BGMI Lite

Following Garena Free Fire's ban in the country, Ocean Sharma took to his Twitter handle to express his views on how gaming can still be continued by the players of the game. According to him, the ban on the rival brand has paved the path for Krafton to release the Lite version of BGMI in India.

Ocean @lameboredghini BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive

He had previously mentioned in a livestream session on YouTube that Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be released soon. Today's tweet, however, asserted the need for the game to be released.

Since Free Fire will take some time to be unbanned, a lot of players will shift to playing BGMI, but the Lite version is needed in the market to cater to the large number of users who used to play Free Fire on their low-end devices.

The ban on the game was announced on February 14, along with 53 other Chinese apps. Many gamers have been left stunned by the decision and feel this was an extreme step. However, fans want BGMI Lite to be released as they think "now is the right time."

Following the ban, players faced login problems since February 12, and then recently, the title was removed from the Apple store and Google Play Store.

Previously, Krafton had organized a poll on their Discord server, asking people to vote on why they feel the Lite version should be released. Although the poll got a great response, Krafton is yet to announce anything about the release of BGMI Lite. Ocean's tweet instills hope in the hearts of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire players who still await the release of the BGMI Lite version.

