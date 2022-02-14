Can BGMI be downloaded on low-end phones? Device requirements revealed as Free Fire gets banned in India

The rise of BGMI has been staggering in the last few months, with the game emerging as one of the most downloaded and played on mobiles. However, it is now evident that the number of players in the game will multiply as recent events have resulted in the Indian government banning Battlegrounds Mobile India's biggest competitor — Garena Free Fire.

Following the problems faced by users since 12 February and the removal of Free Fire from the Apple Store and Google Play Store, the game was banned today along with 53 other apps. The suspension has resulted in many gamers searching for alternatives, and that is where Battlegrounds Mobile India steps in as the best battle royale alternative.

Since a significant number of players played Free Fire on low-end devices, the ban has struck them like lightning. They require knowledge about the device requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will indicate whether they can play the game on their phones or not.

What are the minimum device requirements of BGMI?

The developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton Inc., has always tried to give its users the best experience. Hence, the game has been developed for devices of all ranges. However, the requirements vary slightly from one update to another.

Here are the minimum device requirements for the latest 1.8 update released in January:

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above RAM - 2 GB

- 2 GB Download size - 800 MB (Variable)

- 800 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1 MB (HD) or 426.4 MB (Low-specifications)

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. To #KraftonPreviously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

Although the minimum RAM requirement is 2 GB, the game requires 3 GB RAM for smooth gameplay.

Many users with 2 GB RAM devices have urged Krafton to release BGMI Lite, which will help them play the game without lag. They have taken to their social media handles to request the developers for the lite version's release.

So, can Free Fire users on low-end devices play BGMI?

Gametube @GametubeI R.I.P Free Fire in India



$350,000 tournaments in 2022 for India, 2 World Series with more than $4 million prize Pool



int. org roster: TSM, Vitality, Nigma Galaxy



World Series 2021 created world record for highest peak viewership of 5.4M, (Hindi stream peaked at 1.6M viewers) R.I.P Free Fire in India$350,000 tournaments in 2022 for India, 2 World Series with more than $4 million prize Poolint. org roster: TSM, Vitality, Nigma GalaxyWorld Series 2021 created world record for highest peak viewership of 5.4M, (Hindi stream peaked at 1.6M viewers)

Based on the mentioned requirements, it is evident that Free Fire gamers on low-end phones can download BGMI on their devices and play the game. However, for a lag-free experience, they need to possess at least 3 GB RAM mobiles.

If not, they can wait for Krafton to release the lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India or for Free Fire to be unbanned.

