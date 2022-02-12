Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans awaiting the BGMI Lite announcement are hopeful of development and release soon

BGMI Lite, as its name suggests, is the much anticipated compressed version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Lite version's release has been long-awaited since it has been more than a year since both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in the country.

Although BGMI was released in July 2021 as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the wait for the Lite version's release still continues. Fans have taken to their social media handles urging the developers to release the game as it has a huge player base in India.

However, stepping into February 2022, it seems that the wait for Indian PUBG mobile Lite fans is finally going to be over as Krafton might have finally given a green signal regarding the development and release of the game's Lite version in the country.

When can Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans expect BGMI Lite to be released by Krafton?

A couple of months back Krafton had organized a poll on their official discord server, urging fans to vote citing a reason why they wanted the Lite version of BGMI to be released.

Although the poll received a massive response, since then, the developers have yet to announce anything further related to the release of the game.

However, several popular content creators and Battlegrounds Mobile India partners have hinted that the release of the game might be around the corner.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite update? BGMI Lite update?

Popular content creator Maxtern had tweeted about the game, hinting at its release. Similar tweets were made by him before the release of BGMI which further brings in a sense of assurance. Since Maxtern has worked with Krafton on several projects, his words have great weightage.

Furthermore, popular caster, Ocean Sharma, had also mentioned in a livestream on Youtube that BGMI Lite is on its way and can be released soon. He was seen asking his fans whether he can cast tournaments in the Lite version as and when it happens.

Along with that, popular BGMI esports players like Ghatak and Clutchgod have also provided their opinions regarding the release of the game. While Ghatak had mentioned that the game will be released soon, Clutchgod, in an interview with Sportskeeda, mentioned how FPS plays a massive role in gaming, and how the release of BGMI Lite can help low-end device users to enjoy BR mode better.

Also Read Article Continues below

All this has made fans hopeful about the development and release of the Lite version of the game. It is worth watching when Krafton finally announces its release.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul