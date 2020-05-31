OnePlus 8 gets the first-ever 90 FPS Fortnite upgrade

Source: Gamespot

Recently, OnePlus announced a partnership with Epic Games to create an 'unprecedented' mobile user experience for Fortnite. The OnePlus 8 Series will become the first line of smartphones to run Fortnite at 90 fps on the Unreal Engine. The Unreal Engine, at 90 fps, is the fastest frame rate available for Fortnite on a smartphone according to the OnePlus blog page.

The Chinese company said the partnership was rooted in technological innovation and was driven by the desire of both Epic Games and OnePlus to take Fortnite on Android to a higher level. CEO and founder of OnePlus said Pete Lau said,

“Together, we have created the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high frame rate gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,”

OnePlus joins hands with Epic.

Fortnite project took time

He added that the whole project to bring Fortnite to 90 fps on the OnePlus 8 had taken many months to create. To kick off the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) can now download Fortnite exclusively from 'Gaming Room' via "One-touch" simple installation of the Epic Games app, making it a friction-free operation.

Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, said that "One Touch" easy installation simplifies the software installation process, the report said.

OnePlus said its users could enjoy Fortnite, but those with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 T and OnePlus 7 T Pro could play the game at a rate of 60 fps.