5 best Samsung smartphones for COD Mobile in 2022

Samsung smartphones are not typically made for gaming, but they have great OS, cameras, displays, sound systems, and the chipsets are powerful enough to run all the latest Android games, so why not?

COD Mobile released three years ago and has now become one of the most popular mobile games of 2022. Over the years, the gameplay mechanics and visuals have improved a lot.

With the current COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs going on, it is a great time to get into the game. New maps, sandstorm battle royale mode, new skins including Ghost Apparition character, AS VAL Heat Shield gun, and the new sniper, Koshka, are too much to ignore.

To help all Samsung smartphone fans out there to get into COD mobile, here is a list of the top 5 Samsung smartphones they can try.

Top 5 Samsung smartphones for COD Mobile, ranked

5) Galaxy S21+

Snapdragon 888

6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display

8GB RAM

256GB ROM

12MP triple camera

4800mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Galaxy S21+ was the second-best Samsung smartphone in the S21 series of 2021. The S21+ boasts a 120Hz 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G 5nm chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with IP68 dust/water resistance certification and the 4800mAh battery supports 25 watts fast charging.

Gorilla Glass Victus provides durability to both sides of the smartphone. The triple-camera setup is powered by a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP sensor functions as the font camera. S21+ provides out-of-box Android 11 based One UI 3.1.

Starting from $751.58

4) Galaxy S21 Ultra

Snapdragon 888

6.8" WQHD+ AMOLED display

16GB RAM

512GB ROM

108MP quad camera

5000mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was Samsung's flagship smartphone of 2021. The S21 Ultra boasts a 120Hz 6.8" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support, and 1500 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G 5nm chipset and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also has an IP68 dust/water resistance certification. The 5000mAh battery supports 25 watts fast charging.

Both sides of this Samsung smartphone are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and the robust aluminum side frame gives durability and elegance. The quad-camera setup is powered by a 108MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 40MP sensor as the font cam. The S21 Ultra provides out-of-box Android 11 based One UI 3.1.

Starting from $1,149.97

3) Galaxy S22

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.1" FHD+ AMOLED display

8GB RAM

256GB ROM

50MP triple camera

3700mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Galaxy S22 is the cheapest option among the S22 series Samsung smartphones of 2022. The S22 boasts a 120Hz 6.1" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

This smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8Gen1 5G 4nm chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The 3700mAh battery supports 25 watts of fast charging.

The smartphone comes with improved protection from Gorilla Glass Victus+ and also comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The triple-camera setup is powered by a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP sensor as the font cam. S22 provides out-of-box Android 12 based One UI 4.1.

Starting from $674.99

2) Galaxy S22+

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.6" FHD+ AMOLED display

8GB RAM

256GB ROM

50MP triple camera

4500mAh w/ 45W fast charging

The Galaxy S22+ is the second best option among the S22 series Samsung smartphones of 2022. The S22+ boasts a 120Hz 6.6" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for HDR10+, with the display's brightness going as high as 1750 nits.

Like other flagship smartphones, this one is also powered by the latest Snapdragon 8Gen1 5G 4nm chipset. Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options are possible with this model, which also comes with IP68 dust/water resistance certification. The 4500mAh battery supports 45 watts of fast charging.

Both sides of this smartphone are protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus+ for enhanced durability and premium look. The triple-camera setup is powered by a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP sensor as the font cam. S22+ provides out-of-box Android 12 based One UI 4.1.

Starting from $749.99

1) Galaxy S22 Ultra

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.8" WQHD+ AMOLED display

12GB RAM

1TB ROM

108MP quad camera

5000mAh w/ 45W fast charging

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the best Samsung smartphone and one of the best smartphones of 2022. The S22 Ultra boasts a 120Hz 6.6" WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support, and 1750 nits peak brightness.

This smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8Gen1 5G 4nm chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage options. The 4500mAh battery supports 45 watts of fast charging.

The model is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance like other flagship models. The quad-camera setup is powered by a 108MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 40MP sensor as the font cam. The S22 Ultra provides out-of-box Android 12 based One UI 4.1.

Starting from $949.99

All of these smartphones share some of Samsung's most common flagship-exclusive features, including Knox Security, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging, and AKG tuned stereo speakers.

Due to various offers, the current prices of Galaxy S22 series smartphones are cheaper than S21 series smartphones. But it won't remain the same for longer and the prices of the Galaxy S21 series Samsung smartphones will go down eventually.

One can also grab a refurbished or used S21 series smartphone at a great price. There are no Galaxy Flip or Fold series smartphones on the list. Due to their unconventional shapes and sizes, most mobile gamers consider them unsuitable for FPS games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

