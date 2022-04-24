COD Mobile Season 4 to bring major changes to Battle Royale mode

COD Mobile Season 4 is only a few days away from launch and some major changes are being made to the multiplayer and Battle Royale modes. The developers have started taking balance changes a lot more seriously and every new season's weapon balance is updated in multiplayer modes.

However, the developers seem to have ignored the Battle Royale mode in the past. In Season 4, these terms seem to be changing and leaks suggest major updates are on the way to the open world mode.

The new season will bring a ton of new content across all modes. New legendary characters and weapons are also being lined up for release in Season 4: Wild Dogs.

Major updates expected in the Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile Season 4

Multiple leaks regarding the upcoming update for Season 4 have surfaced and they point towards major changes coming to the Battle Royale mode. In COD Mobile Battle Royale, players often use the hip-fire mechanic to kill enemies at close range. However, based on the latest leaks, hip-fire is getting a huge nerf next season.

Based on the leaks that were translated from Chinese, the 'Hip-Fire mod' for all weapons will be nerfed. This will also include the legendary variant of the mod. The hip-fire accuracy of the mod will change according to the attachments on the weapon.

Furthermore, the general hip-fire of a weapon in Battle Royale will also receive some changes. Continuous hip-firing will be nerfed if players continue firing a weapon without aiming down sights. The accuracy of the weapon during hip-fire will steadily decrease during gunfights with SMGs.

Some major changes have also been made to different classes like Trap Master, Rewind and Medic. These classes have been buffed and can be expected to be meta next season. However, in solo lobbies, Trickster and Poltergiest are still going to be the first choices for most players.

Major buffs are also being added to assault rifles like HVK-30, DR-H, Peacekeeper MK2, and Chicom. Chicom is also getting a huge buff in multiplayers. It is expected to be one of the meta weapons in the upcoming season.

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs drops on April 28, 2022 during the usual update hours in different regions.

