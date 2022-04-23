COD Mobile to release Legendary Phantom and first legendary melee weapon

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs will take players back to the desert after a long time and introduce innovative content in the game. New modes, new maps, weapons, and more are waiting for players in the upcoming season.

However, as the AK-47 mythic skin is the highlight of the current season, players will be welcoming a new legendary character next season.

Season 4: Wild Dogs will take players back to the desert, and two new maps will be introduced in the game to mix with the theme. Ground Wars is returning to multiplayer with a massive update.

Players will be able to drive vehicles in this mode, especially on the new Satellite map from the Black Ops Cold War.

Along with all the new updates, players will be able to purchase a new legendary character along with a new genre of legendary weapons.

Legendary Phantom incoming in COD Mobile Season 4 alongside legendary Kali Sticks

Phantom is a beloved operator skin in the game, and not many players have been able to obtain the character for free. The Modern Warfare character will be returning in the upcoming season with the legendary variant.

The season's theme is tilting towards the Egyptian side, and the legendary Phantom will come in the shape of a pharaoh. One of the most bizarre-looking skins ever, the legendary Phantom, was revealed yesterday by leakers online.

The name of the legendary Phantom variant is "Osiris" in the game files. Players will be able to spot Kali Sticks in the hands of the operator, and it is rumored to be the first legendary variant of the melee weapon.

Based on the leaks, the name of the legendary Kali Sticks is expected to be "Sand Scepters."

AminGhx @AminGhx

• Kali Sticks from "Cobra" to "Sand Scepters"

• ICR-1 from "Silver Backed Dragon" to "Saber Blade"

• CR56 AMAX from "Punk Pig" to "Feral Tusk"

• MX9 from "Turing" to "Exostatic" AminGhx @AminGhx Season 3 & 4 Legendary Blueprints 1/3:



ICR-1 - Silver Backed Dragon

MAC-10 (New SMG) - Atomic Star

Koshka (New Sniper) - Wundergewehr

Kali Sticks (New Melee - Cobra Season 3 & 4 Legendary Blueprints 1/3:ICR-1 - Silver Backed DragonMAC-10 (New SMG) - Atomic StarKoshka (New Sniper) - WundergewehrKali Sticks (New Melee - Cobra https://t.co/qe2m320nCY Season 4 Legendary Blueprints Names Changed from What they were in Test Server:• Kali Sticks from "Cobra" to "Sand Scepters"• ICR-1 from "Silver Backed Dragon" to "Saber Blade"• CR56 AMAX from "Punk Pig" to "Feral Tusk"• MX9 from "Turing" to "Exostatic" twitter.com/AminGhx/status… Season 4 Legendary Blueprints Names Changed from What they were in Test Server:• Kali Sticks from "Cobra" to "Sand Scepters"• ICR-1 from "Silver Backed Dragon" to "Saber Blade"• CR56 AMAX from "Punk Pig" to "Feral Tusk"• MX9 from "Turing" to "Exostatic" twitter.com/AminGhx/status… https://t.co/XTakdF8b9h

It will be interesting to note how the kill effects work in a melee weapon that can only be used in close combat. The legendary Phantom operator skin and Kali Sticks will be part of the set in COD Mobile.

Other items from the lucky draw are yet to be revealed. Players can expect more leaks about the upcoming draws once the update drops in the game.

The release date of the legendary Phantom and Kali Sticks is not available. Players can expect both the items to be released mid-season in a themed lucky draw.

Multiple more lucky draws will also be launched in the following season, which will release other innovative designs for legendary blueprints for weapons. The FTL operator skin and the MX-9 "Exostatic" can also be spotted on the same poster from the upcoming COD Mobile season.

The new Koshka sniper rifle and ICR-1 are also expected to get new legendary weapon blueprints.

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs will be released on April 28, 2022, at the usual update time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar