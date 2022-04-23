COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs to release new maps, weapons, tournaments, and more

COD Mobile Season 4 has been officially announced and players are in for a ride as a ton of content is scheduled to be released in the upcoming season. As it is with the new season, players will be treated to a 50-tier Battle Pass filled with brand new cosmetics.

Along with new operator skins and weapon blueprints, players will also have the opportunity to unlock a new functional sniper rifle.

Season 4: Wild Dogs will take players to the desert, one of the favorite themes of the community ever since the 2020 desert-themed season became extremely popular because of its esthetics.

Season 4 of 2022 will also return to the desert and players will unlock cosmetics that are themed to the desert. Modern Warfare operator Farah will feature on the Battle Pass and players will be able to unlock her and more if they purchase the premium pass.

New lethal grenade, new weapon, Battle Royale mode and more in COD Mobile Season 4

Activision has announced all the major items coming to the game in the upcoming season. Players will be able to unlock a new lethal known as the Contact grenade. This grenade will burst immediately upon contact, giving players less time to flee its explosive zone. Players with great grenade line-ups will find this lethal item valuable for matches.

New tournaments in Season 4

Players will also be able to participate in tournaments in Season 4 alongside Stage 2 of the World Championships. Players will have to compete for the leaderboards in these tournaments to unlock the rewards. There are free COD Points and completionist camo rewards for multiple weapons on the line.

New Battle Royale event: Sandstorm

Players in the Battle Royale mode will be able to play a new event that will involve tornadoes and sandstorms. Players will have to evade these natural calamities and survive until the end to win the match. They can also use these naturally occurring calamities to grab high-tier loot and navigate around the island.

New weapon: Koshka

COD Mobile Season 4 will also see the launch of the new Koshka sniper rifle from the Black Ops franchise in Call of Duty. It is a heavy-duty sniper rifle and will pack power in shots above the torso.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Koshka showcase.

A version with English subtitles will be provided later Koshka showcase.A version with English subtitles will be provided later https://t.co/qrNGYcHfQB

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs will be released globally on April 28 at the usual update time.

