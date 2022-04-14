5 best free battle royale games like BGMI for Android (2022)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of the massively popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game’s following has given rise to many content creators in the country, boosting the esports ecosystem of the nation.

The Google Play Store has quite a few battle royale games similar to BGMI that players can choose from. All of these are free to download and are accessible to players who have Android devices with decent device requirements.

Free Android games like BGMI

1) Call of Duty Mobile Season 3

Although COD Mobile is not a dedicated battle royale game, it is included in this list for its Battle Royale mode. Similar to BGMI, in this mode, 100 players jump down on an island and fight for their survival.

The shooter title also receives major updates regularly, which introduces new modes, weapons, maps, and more.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy other multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill-Confirmed, and Domination. The game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store along with over 100 million downloads.

2) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

The game has a realistic take on battle royale, much like BGMI. The graphics might not be as sharp as Krafton’s flagship title, but beginners can give it a go because of its easy matches.

The area of the map is 4 km x 4 km, including a diverse terrain consisting of mountainous areas, seas, and more. Players can use vehicles like cars, boats, and bikes to travel around the map.

The shooting mechanics in the game have been reworked, making it stable and smoother. The matches are quite short and last for around 15 minutes.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is yet to be released globally, but is still available in ten countries. The game is available on PC, though the mobile version does not support cross-platform gameplay.

Currently, Apex Legends Mobile has only one map – World’s Edge. Players have to form teams of three and fight against nineteen other teams in intense battle royale matches.

Currently, there are nine playable Legends in the game. The gameplay, which follows the trope of being the last person/team standing, is the same as BGMI.

4) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is a battle royale game targeted towards the Indian audience, like BGMI. The perfect shot system in the game makes it easier for beginners looking to target their enemies.

Players can pick up a range of weapons, including snipers and assault rifles, and equip them with 2X, 4X and 8X scopes. There are two primary guns and one secondary weapon.

Players can switch between first-person and third-person modes, depending on their preference. ScarFall has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

5) Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in the world. The graphically enhanced version of the game, which demands higher device requirements, is Free Fire MAX.

The goal of surviving till the end in intense battle royale matches is the same as BGMI. However, unlike the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire has unique characters and pets with special abilities that players can use.

The game is also very active when it comes to various events. These events give mobile gamers the opportunity to acquire various in-game accessories for free.

Gamers from India are encouraged to play Free Fire MAX instead of Free Fire, as the latter is banned in the country.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

