Apex Legends Mobile: Best Legends ranked

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most awaited battle royale games that has not yet been globally launched. It is still under development, and a close beta test has been released in quite a few regions.

The battle royale game is massively popular for its wide range of Legends with unique abilities. Using the three types of abilities – Tactical, Passive, and Ultimate, mobile gamers can take down their enemies in intense team matches.

Apex Legends Mobile has only nine Legends in the game so far. Bloodhound is available for free once the players complete the tutorial. However, to unlock the other Legends, players have to level up.

Disclaimer: This ranking solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Legend selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Best Legends in Apex Legends Mobile (Ranked)

9) Bangalore

Bangalore's ability revolves around her power to deploy smoke bombs to escape tight situations. However, her ability can easily be countered by Bloodhound, who can be used to locate the opponent's position.

Her special ability to sprint faster while taking damage is helpful to escape enemies swiftly.

Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher

Smoke Launcher Passive Ability: Double Time

Double Time Ultimate Ability: Rolling Thunder

8) Mirage

Mirage can be used by players who like gimmicks in their matches. He has the power to distract enemies by sending out a team of holographic decoys.

Hence, when it comes to usefulness, mobile gamers might not be able to gain much from the Legend in terms of team-play, aside from the cloaked revives.

Tactical Ability: Psyche Out

Psyche Out Passive Ability: Now You See Me

Now You See Me Ultimate Ability: Life of the Party

7) Gibraltar

This Legend is best suited for high-ranked matches in Apex Legends Mobile. Using the Dome Shield, players can protect themselves and their teammates from attacking enemies.

Sometimes his massive size might become disadvantageous, so using an agile Legend might be a better option for a few.

Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection

Dome of Protection Passive Ability: Gun Shield

Gun Shield Ultimate Ability: Defensive Bombardment

6) Caustic

The catch about Caustic is his proper usage. Hence, this Legend is more useful in the hands of an experienced Apex Legends player. Caustic can drop poison bombs if provoked by enemies, while he can see clearly despite the thick layer of gas.

Considering Apex Legends Mobile is pretty new, new players may feel slightly daunted using his ability.

Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap

Nox Gas Trap Passive Ability: Nox Vision

Nox Vision Ultimate Ability: Nox Gas Grenade

5) Wattson

One of the best reasons to use Wattson is her Ultimate ability that allows players to repair their damage shield and block enemy throwables. She acts as a massive support to the team.

However, new players need a bit of practice to get a clearer idea of the positioning of the electrified fences.

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security

Perimeter Security Passive Ability: Spark of Genius

Spark of Genius Ultimate Ability: Interception Pylon

4) Lifeline

Health plays a crucial role in intense battle royale matches. Lifeline is the best when it comes to healing in Apex Legends Mobile.

Using her Tactical ability, she does not have to be physically present while healing her teammates. Once the Drone of Compassion is deployed, she can go head-to-head with the enemies while her teammates are revived.

Tactical Ability: D.O.C Heal Drone

D.O.C Heal Drone Passive Ability: Combat Medic

Combat Medic Ultimate Ability: Care Package

3) Octane

Mobile gamers who are craving fun must choose Octane to get on their opponents’ nerves. He is the only Legend who can deduct and recover his health, depending on the opportunity.

Launch Pads that he and his teammates can use can be helpful if used wisely.

Tactical Ability: Stim

Stim Passive Ability: Swift Mend

Swift Mend Ultimate Ability: Launch Pad

3) Wraith

Wraith is undoubtedly the most popular Legend in Apex Legends Mobile. While her Tactical ability allows her to avoid damage, her Passive ability warns her of enemies nearby, which is why she is a powerful asset for any team.

Moreover, her ability to teleport herself and her whole team to different locations on the map makes her one of the most versatile characters in the battle royale game.

Tactical Ability: Into the Void

Into the Void Passive Ability: Voices from the Void

Voices from the Void Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is one of the few characters that has been well-balanced throughout most of the seasons in Apex Legends. Now that the game's mobile version is here, mobile gamers can finally enjoy Bloodhound's tracking abilities.

One of the best aspects is that the scan can penetrate walls to discover the location of the enemies.

Tactical Ability: Eye of the Allfather

Eye of the Allfather Passive Ability: Tracker

Tracker Ultimate Ability: Beast of the Hunt

