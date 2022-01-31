Apex Legends Lunar New Year Sale: A list of all bundles reportedly leaked

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Apex Legends is reportedly coming up with quite a few exciting bundles that players can look forward to. The Lunar New Year 2022 is set to commence on February 1, 2022.

Normal bundles in the battle royale game usually contain a legend skin, a weapon skin, a holo spray, and a weapon charm. On the other hand, Bonus bundles include a legend skin, a weapon skin, and an Apex Pack.

Since the next season of Apex Legends, Season 12, is scheduled to start on February 8, 2022, it is expected that the Lunar New Year sale will be the last event of the current season. A major update is expected to be rolled out with Season 12, and a new Legend is all set to arrive in the Battle Royale game.

Disclaimer: There is no guarantee that the bundles mentioned in this article will arrive in Apex Legends as part of the Lunar New Year Sale, as official sources do not confirm the information given in this article.

Apex Legends bundles leaked for Lunar New Year sale

KralRindo @kralrindo Lunar New Year Sale starting at February 1, with the sale new bundles coming into the store



Going Dark Bonus Bundle

Mortal Coil Bonus Bundle

Royal Huntmaster Bundle

Solaris Bundle

Warlord Bonus Bundle

Woad Warrior Bonus Bundle

Good Fortune Bundle

Popular Apex Legends data miner, KralRindo, recently posted a screenshot on Twitter revealing the upcoming bundles in the battle royale game. He also said that the items would be up for sale from tomorrow, February 1, 2022.

KralRindo that there will be a total of eight bundles. Half of them were normal bundles, whereas the other half consisted of bonus bundles. The leaked bundles are as follows:

The data miner did not reveal whether these bundles would be released at once or over a few days. He did not disclose the price of them either. Based on the cost of bundles in previous events, these bundles can be expected to be worth approximately 2100 to 3000 Apex Coins.

The bundles are expected to contain Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Wraith skins (Image via Sportskeeda)

Not much is known about these bundles, as there has been no official confirmation of their release. However, as per the names, Woad Warrior can be expected to connect with Wraith, whereas Royal Huntmaster and Warlord can contain hound and Bangalore skins, respectively.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar