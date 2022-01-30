Apex Legends player uncovers new exploit utilizing Pathfinder's grapple mechanic

Apex Legends, the iconic battle-royale experience from EA and Respawn Entertainment, will soon be gearing up for a brand new Season (called Defiance) next month. With 11 Seasons worth of experience under their belts, fans have come up with some fantastic and impressive techniques to master the battlefield.

: youtu.be/mUNYh_L250M It's time to take a stand. Tune in on January 27, 8:00 AM PST to watch the Apex Legends: Defiance launch trailer. It's time to take a stand. Tune in on January 27, 8:00 AM PST to watch the Apex Legends: Defiance launch trailer.💥: youtu.be/mUNYh_L250M https://t.co/EPUSs6i7jy

Each Legend - AKA playable character - in Apex Legends boasts different abilities for players to avail of. From Mirage's Vanishing Act that deploys decoys for distraction to Bangalore's artillery strike called Rolling Thunder - there's a ton of variety here. Fans have now managed to exploit one of the more renowned Legends brutally.

Leash anemies along for a ride with Apex Legends' Pathfinder

Apex Legends @PlayApex Whatever Pathfinder was built for, it wasn’t waiting tables. 🤖



Go on a dangerous search for answers with your favorite MRVN. But pick your fights carefully - not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Whatever Pathfinder was built for, it wasn’t waiting tables. 🤖Go on a dangerous search for answers with your favorite MRVN. But pick your fights carefully - not everyone makes it twelve rounds. https://t.co/BRtnEfwvLk

Described as an MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity), this robot isn't famous among players for any petty reason. Pathfinder's grappling hook and zipline abilities make him an essential tool for mobility around the map terrain.

As explained by YouTuber Dirty Skirty, thousands of hours of experimentation and playtime has led them to uncover one new tidbit about the grapple mechanic. This glitch lets Pathfinder manipulate the grapple so that foes will be unable to get off the hook and can be slung around at the Pathfinder main's mercy.

The exploit demands users to shoot the hook at an enemy. While the helpless foe is being pulled towards them, turn at a 45 degrees angle to either left or right.

Additionally, they must also move backwards and maintain the grapple at a set distance to avoid the grapple from auto-fixing its aim; too close will let go of the enemy and going too far will break the grip.

If that doesn't make things hard enough, the Pathfinder user will also need to move constantly. In addition to keeping track of their surroundings while moving backwards, bumping into a ledge or crouching will also end the grapple. The upside, though, is that players can shoot/reload, swap weapons and pop grenades during this glitch.

The video also demonstrates more uses for the infinite grapple exploit and the grapple mechanic in general. Note that since these are in-game exploits, there is a chance that practising these tricks may result in an account ban.

Apex Legends is available for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XS X|S, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar