Apex Legends Bangalore Edition sales are now live with fresh cosmetics in tow

Apex Legends has successfully entered its 10th season since its launch, and publisher Electronic Arts has no plans of letting the game's hype die down.

Developer Respawn Interactive has now put together a fresh bundle for Apex Legends titled 'Apex Legends Bangalore Edition.'

As one of the first few Legends that was part of the game's lineup since launch, Bangalore has finally joined Octane, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Gibraltar, Mirage and Pathfinder as Legends who received their own content bundle.

Everything included in Apex Legends Bangalore Edition and its price

Continuing the norm of other Legend Editions, Bangalore's content pack will be priced at $19.99 USD (depending on platform and territory) and contains the following cosmetic items:

Legendary “ Super Soldier ” Bangalore skin

” Bangalore skin Legendary “ Trusty Sidekick ” G7 Scout skin

” G7 Scout skin Exclusive “ Mark of a Hero ” gun charm

” gun charm Exclusive “Striker” badge

Keeping Bangalore's military background in mind, developer Respawn Entertainment has gone for a super-soldier-inspired skin that could quite easily be mistaken for a character from the Marvel universe.

Bangalore's hair has also been slightly tweaked to depict a mohawk, which is quite the change-up from her default skin. The G7 scout has also received a brand-new skin that complements the visual theme of the Bangalore Edition cosmetic pack.

An overview of everything included in the Apex Legends Bangalore Edition bundle (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bangalore was also one of the last Legends from the original lineup to receive an heirloom in the game.

Added as part of Season 8's Chaos Theory event, players could get their hands on a Kukri for Bangalore by collecting all 24 event items during the limited-time event or by purchasing it with real money. Once the event ended, players could craft the skin by gathering enough crafting materials for the item.

With the addition of the new content bundle to Apex Legends, players now have the perfect skin to pair their heirlooms and G7 scouts with while running around as Bangalore.

Also read: Fortnite: Everything you need to know before Chapter 2 Season 8 starts

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh