When does Apex Legends Season 13 start?

Apex Legends is one of the most famous battle royale titles that is loved by fans all over the world. Currently, the developers of the game are looking forward to the global release of the game on mobile gaming platforms.

Every three months, the developers come up with major updates that introduce new weapons, Legends, and more to the battle royale game. Season 12 of Apex Legends called Defiance is currently underway.

When does the next Season of Apex Legends commence?

Even with Season 12 of the battle royale game released a month ago, players are curious to know the release date of the next Season. The current season, Defiance, was released on February 8, 2022.

Following the trend of the release of the previous seasons, it can be speculated that Season 13 of Apex Legends will be released sometime between May 7 to May 10, 2022. There may be an anomaly and the release may be postponed, but nothing concrete has been revealed by the developers to confirm the same.

The above hint can be derived from the Seasonal Battle Pass that is released with every season. The countdown timer that showcases the rewards, gave a hint as to when the current season might conclude.

Exciting features in Season 13

World's Edge map, and New Legend, Blisk, in the battle royale game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are some of the exciting features that fans can expect in the upcoming season of the battle royale game:

Two new Legends, Blisk and Hawk, might be released in the upcoming update.

Two new weapons, Nemesis Burst and Fanatic Energy, may be introduced. While the former is an assault rifle, the latter is a pistol.

Players can expect Firing Range to finally get a much-awaited update in Season 13.

Much to the disappointment of fans, World’s Edge was removed from the battle royale game in Season 12. Hence, they can expect its return in the next update.

Disclaimer: The release date of Season 13 and features are speculations as per the leaks that have surfaced online. So far, no official confirmation from Respawn Entertainment has been revealed.

