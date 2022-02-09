Apex Legends Season 12: What are the most played Legends?

Defiance has finally stepped into the world of Apex Legends and is in full gear towards changing the ongoing meta of the game. The latest season was released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms at around 10 AM PST.

The game has a roster of twenty legends, including the newly introduced Mad Maggie. Out of all these legends, some are chosen more while some are chosen for fewer times among players.

Let's take a look at some of the most picked legends in Season 12.

Which are the most picked characters in Apex Legends Season 12?

Even though a new legend was introduced to the game with Defiance, its pick rate did not claim the top five positions. As of February 9, 2022, Octane, Wraith, and Bloodhound are the most picked legends, while Mad Maggie sits in the sixth position.

However, Season 12 has just started, and Mad Maggie has a lot of time to achieve a higher rank in the most picked legends. The information in the table above has been taken from apexlegendsstatus. It is subject to change almost every day. This data was based on a player count of 9.6 million in their API database, according to the website.

Characters Pick Rate 1 Octane 13.10% 2 Wraith 11.60% 3 Bloodhound 9.10% 4 Pathfinder 8.10% 5 Valkyrie 6.80% 6 Mad Maggie 6.70% 7 Lifeline 4.90% 8 Ash 4.60% 9 Bangalore 4.50% 10 Horizon 4% 11 Fuse 3.80% 12 Loba 3.80% 13 Gibraltar 3% 14 Mirage 3% 15 Caustic 2.80% 16 Crypto 2.40% 17 Revenant 2.20% 18 Wattson 2.10% 19 Seer 1.90% 20 Rampart 1.50%

Wattson, Seer and Rampart have seen a much-reduced pick rate than before, occupying the last three positions in the table. Their low pick rate does not make them any less valuable, but players might not be comfortable with their abilities in most situations in Apex Legends.

Legends pick rates trend per day since May 8, 2021 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

From the chart above, it can be said that Horzion was picked more after she received a buff in Season 10. Seer's introduction lowered the pick rate of Bloodhound, but he managed to bounce back after the legend's nerf.

Loba's pick rate has also seen a rise ever since her bracelets were buffed. Players can escape gunfights much faster now, and she's in 12th position in the table right now.

Mad Maggie is a new character, and players need to discover her potential. This guide might help players looking to master Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 12. If played correctly, her pick rate could easily rank higher in the coming days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar