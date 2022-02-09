What is the current player count of Apex Legends in 2022?

Among all the other battle royale games present, Apex Legends has quickly ranked up the charts to become one of the most beloved games of all time. Now that it's on the verge of completing its third year, many fans wonder about the popularity of the game in 2022,

Since its release in 2019, the game has reached several milestones. It reached a 50 million player count in its first month, despite not having any kind of marketing. The only mode of promotion was through content creators across Twitch and YouTube, which helped make the game a lot more popular.

What's the total playerbase and current player count of Apex Legends in 2022?

Apex Legends outnumbered a lot of recent games since its release. Thanks to its unique movement style and fast-paced gameplay, fans are in awe of the game. Respawn said on April 14, 2021, they have crossed 100 million players, a milestone that has grown by leaps and bounds ever since.

As of February 9, 2022, 269,069 players are playing the game on Steam alone, according to Steamcharts.

Apex Legends current playercount on Steam

Since there is no way to measure the player count of Origin and consoles, activeplayer.io shows the total player count across every platform. According to the website, 970,444 players are playing Season 12 at the moment.

After doing the math, it can be said that approximately 701,200 players are spread across Origin and consoles.

Apex Legends Live Player Count

The launch of the game on Steam and Nintendo Switch and enabling cross-play between PC and consoles further helped to boost the total and daily player count.

Respawn also brings regular updates and changes that keep players hooked to the game. The release of Season 12 is going to boost the playerbase even more for its meta-changing updates.

What's changes have arrived to the game with Season 12?

Season 12 arrived at the game on February 8, 2022, and brought meta-changing updates with it. A new legend has been added to the roster namely "Mad Maggie," who is aggressive and is supposedly a shotgun specialist.

Some balancing changes like the Caustic Nerf, Crypto Buff, the Olymous Rework, and more have been added to Season 12. Players were afraid that Caustic wouldn't be as viable as before, but that won't be the case.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL Caustic Gas Trap Changes



- Now destroyable after detonation

- 150hp

- Detonated traps expire at 11s (was 12.5s)

- Gas effects linger for two seconds after barrel is gone Caustic Gas Trap Changes- Now destroyable after detonation- 150hp- Detonated traps expire at 11s (was 12.5s)- Gas effects linger for two seconds after barrel is gone https://t.co/nrW7imXdCU

The Tap Strafe mechanism has also been tweaked and nerfed, but players are unhappy with it.

