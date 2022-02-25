With Free Fire banned in India, is it the best time for Apex Legends Mobile to be released?

Apex Legends Mobile is one of India's most anticipated battle royale games. Indian fans had the opportunity to test the beta version of the title back when it was released in April 2021.

Respawn @Respawn



Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.



: bit.ly/3t0uaqj Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks. Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.🔗: bit.ly/3t0uaqj https://t.co/aaTxiiy0Vt

Respawn recently posted on their Twitter handle that the game's beta version is being released once more in select countries. Sadly, India is not one of them. Mobile gaming enthusiasts are still in the dark when it comes to the game's global launch.

Hot Video Game Takes Bot @vgtakesbot Apex Legends is basically Free Fire but good Apex Legends is basically Free Fire but good

Following the Free Fire ban, many mobile gamers are looking forward to the game’s release. However, it is doubtful if Apex Legends Mobile will be accepted as an alternative to the banned battle royale game.

Should Apex Legends Mobile release now that Free Fire is banned?

Many players are switching over to Free Fire MAX since it is legal (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite its release date, Apex Legends Mobile will receive a good reception from the Indian mobile gaming community. The game’s success does not depend on the ban, as most of the Free Fire audience has shifted to Free Fire MAX.

The enhanced version of Garena’s flagship title is still available for download on the Google Play Store, and players can use their old accounts to enjoy the game.

Moreover, the target audience of Free Fire in India mostly had low-end Android devices, and the game’s minimum requirement allowed them to enjoy it on their smartphones. The same is not the case with Apex Legends Mobile.

The beta version will be released soon (Image via Hydra Gaming (YouTube)

As per the latest FAQs unveiled by Electronic Arts, the battle royale game has the following minimum device requirements:

Android

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3 GB free space

At least 3 GB RAM

Screens size: N/L/XL

iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: A9

3 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

Hence, it is clear that the upcoming battle royale game is not compatible with low-end devices. Therefore, it cannot be considered an alternative to Free Fire mobile gamers with low-end smartphones.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar