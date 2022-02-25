With Free Fire banned in India, is it the best time for Apex Legends Mobile to be released?

Apex Legends Mobile is one of India's most anticipated battle royale games. Indian fans had the opportunity to test the beta version of the title back when it was released in April 2021.
Respawn recently posted on their Twitter handle that the game's beta version is being released once more in select countries. Sadly, India is not one of them. Mobile gaming enthusiasts are still in the dark when it comes to the game's global launch.
Following the Free Fire ban, many mobile gamers are looking forward to the game’s release. However, it is doubtful if Apex Legends Mobile will be accepted as an alternative to the banned battle royale game.
Should Apex Legends Mobile release now that Free Fire is banned?
Despite its release date, Apex Legends Mobile will receive a good reception from the Indian mobile gaming community. The game’s success does not depend on the ban, as most of the Free Fire audience has shifted to Free Fire MAX.
The enhanced version of Garena’s flagship title is still available for download on the Google Play Store, and players can use their old accounts to enjoy the game.
Moreover, the target audience of Free Fire in India mostly had low-end Android devices, and the game’s minimum requirement allowed them to enjoy it on their smartphones. The same is not the case with Apex Legends Mobile.
As per the latest FAQs unveiled by Electronic Arts, the battle royale game has the following minimum device requirements:
Android
- Android 8.1
- Open GL 3.0 or higher
- 3 GB free space
- At least 3 GB RAM
- Screens size: N/L/XL
iOS
- iPhone 6S or later
- OS version: 10.0 or later
- CPU: A9
- 3 GB free space
- At least 2GB RAM
Hence, it is clear that the upcoming battle royale game is not compatible with low-end devices. Therefore, it cannot be considered an alternative to Free Fire mobile gamers with low-end smartphones.