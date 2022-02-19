How to use Garena Free Fire account to play Free Fire MAX on Android devices

The unforeseen ban on Free Fire concerned players when it came to their old accounts. During the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite ban, many players lost their accounts and all their in-game accessories temporarily. They were only able to retrieve them after Battlegrounds Mobile India (the Indian version of PUBG Mobile) was released 10 months after the games were banned.
However, Free Fire players need not worry as they can link their old accounts to Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the battle royale game. Free Fire MAX can still be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, iOS players cannot follow suit as the game has already been removed from the Apple App Store.
Linking old accounts in Free Fire MAX using Firelink technology
Garena’s very own Firelink technology allows players using different versions of the battle royale title to enjoy the same match as a squad. This technology also allows players to link their old accounts with Free Fire MAX.
Mobile gamers have to follow these steps in order to link their old accounts to the enhanced version of the game:
Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to download and install Free Fire MAX.
Step 2: They will then have to open the game and log in via the same platform that they used to log in to Free Fire.
The Firelink technology will automatically link the two accounts once players use the same platform to log in to the game. Due to this technology, many streamers with Android devices are switching to the enhanced version of the battle royale game. The best aspect is that none of the purchased in-game items have been lost.
Currently, the need to link the old accounts is not necessary as the games can still be enjoyed due to live servers. Once the servers are taken down, players will be required to bind their old accounts with the enhanced version of the battle royale game.