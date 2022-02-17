Fans demand Free Fire Indian version after government bans the popular battle royale title following security issues

The Indian gaming community was shocked when Free Fire was banned unexpectedly on 14 February 2022. The game was banned along with 53 other mobile applications that were a clone of previously-banned apps or were of Chinese origin.

The cause of the ban of the battle royale title was still a confusion among fans as the game did not have Chinese roots. It was eventually revealed that it was taken down as a threat to national security. The ban rumors started when the game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022.

Players demand the Indian version of Free Fire

Battle royale enthusiasts in India had gone through the same ordeal when PUBG Mobile and its lighter version were unexpectedly banned by the Indian government way back in September 2020. However, the game made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July 2021.

BGMI has no Chinese origin and is the Indian version of the game, tailor-made for the Indian battle royale mobile gaming community. Similarly, Free Fire players in India are also demanding an Indian version of the battle royale game. Here are a few Twitter reactions from players demanding an exclusive Indian version of Garena's flagship title:

Alex gaming @IshanGa16691630

Vote and conform to garena about the decision .

Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players!

notChinese We want free fire and free fire max india version free fire Indian version!!! Yes or noVote and conform to garena about the decision .Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players! #FreeFire Banned#savefreefire #FreeFire notChinese We want free fire and free fire max india version free fire Indian version!!! Yes or no Vote and conform to garena about the decision .Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players! #FreeFireBanned#savefreefire #FreeFirenotChinese

Dil hai Hindustani ❤️🇮🇳 @Lakshit49365081 @ZXENOTELLS @iamskylord69

Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is gone

Free fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho) @AuraGaming18 First of all these are chinese store's why they will ban there own stake holders game?Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is goneFree fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho) @ZXENOTELLS @iamskylord69 @AuraGaming18 First of all these are chinese store's why they will ban there own stake holders game?😑Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is gone Free fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho)

Kushalpratik @kushalpratik As you know free fire has been band at 14th Feb

Those you wants to get free fire Indian version they support me and replay me in this tweet As you know free fire has been band at 14th FebThose you wants to get free fire Indian version they support me and replay me in this tweet

Kuahal @Kuahal59412591 Bro I am free fire player

As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India

Those you want new free fire Indian version they replay my tweet Bro I am free fire player As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India Those you want new free fire Indian version they replay my tweet

Nitesh Vishwakarma @NiteshV56695736 Pubg bann hua to indian version aaya

Free fire bann hua to indian version lao

Warna bhaut bura hoga sulo Pubg bann hua to indian version aayaFree fire bann hua to indian version laoWarna bhaut bura hoga sulo

Mayank @Mayank79129263 . Ab to free fire ka Indian version bhi koi nahi banana chahega @sumittkar Congratulation free fire walo ki akad bahut ho gayi thi. Bahut zyaada Shayari bolne lage the pubg ke khilaf social media par.. Ab to free fire ka Indian version bhi koi nahi banana chahega @sumittkar Congratulation free fire walo ki akad bahut ho gayi thi. Bahut zyaada Shayari bolne lage the pubg ke khilaf social media par. 😂😂😂😂😂. Ab to free fire ka Indian version bhi koi nahi banana chahega

Aoiskimo @aoiskimoen @Bhishii Well Bishi free fire ll come back again as Indian version. We be like next china. Who knows wild rift also making Indian version so they can avoid these stuff @Bhishii Well Bishi free fire ll come back again as Indian version. We be like next china. Who knows wild rift also making Indian version so they can avoid these stuff 😉

Ayman Hossain @baldcape01 @m1mosa_prophet The one and only reason I see Indian government doing that is to maximise the revenue from the gaming industry. Basically free fire would be forced to release an Indian version of the game which would mean that taxation cannot be escaped @m1mosa_prophet The one and only reason I see Indian government doing that is to maximise the revenue from the gaming industry. Basically free fire would be forced to release an Indian version of the game which would mean that taxation cannot be escaped

LEKHAK🌹⚖️🎧🥳 @ApkaApnaLekhak



Now time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App.



#FreeFireBanned Amazing and a timely step taken by Indian govt of banning Chinese apps and productsNow time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App. Amazing and a timely step taken by Indian govt of banning Chinese apps and products Now time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App.#FreeFireBanned

Aman Mukati @AmanMukati20 @IndiaTodayTech Thanks to indian govt now free fire India version will come soon and that will create some jobs in India govt should do this to other chinese related games too @IndiaTodayTech Thanks to indian govt now free fire India version will come soon and that will create some jobs in India govt should do this to other chinese related games too

✨⭕️ Venkatesh ⭕️✨ @Venkatesh_WSS @SurprisedCat

Also Dota with League of legends wherein all games have done well and have their fan base. @St4ubiCsgo Yes we can take the example of Fortnite with Pubg and the Indian version “free fire”.Also Dota with League of legends wherein all games have done well and have their fan base. @SurprisedCat @St4ubiCsgo Yes we can take the example of Fortnite with Pubg and the Indian version “free fire”.Also Dota with League of legends wherein all games have done well and have their fan base.

The reason for the release of the Indian version is not urgent as the battle royale game can still be enjoyed on mobile gaming devices. Players will be able to do so as the servers are still live. The enhanced version of the game is also available for download for Android mobile gamers.

Moreover, according to claims of a popular Free Fire content creator, Lokesh “Lokesh Gamer” Raj, the game is not yet banned by the government and has only been blocked temporarily. In the video above, he has given his players hope that it will return soon.

