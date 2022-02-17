Fans demand Free Fire Indian version after government bans the popular battle royale title following security issues

The Indian gaming community was shocked when Free Fire was banned unexpectedly on 14 February 2022. The game was banned along with 53 other mobile applications that were a clone of previously-banned apps or were of Chinese origin.
The cause of the ban of the battle royale title was still a confusion among fans as the game did not have Chinese roots. It was eventually revealed that it was taken down as a threat to national security. The ban rumors started when the game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022.
Players demand the Indian version of Free Fire
Battle royale enthusiasts in India had gone through the same ordeal when PUBG Mobile and its lighter version were unexpectedly banned by the Indian government way back in September 2020. However, the game made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July 2021.
BGMI has no Chinese origin and is the Indian version of the game, tailor-made for the Indian battle royale mobile gaming community. Similarly, Free Fire players in India are also demanding an Indian version of the battle royale game. Here are a few Twitter reactions from players demanding an exclusive Indian version of Garena's flagship title:
The reason for the release of the Indian version is not urgent as the battle royale game can still be enjoyed on mobile gaming devices. Players will be able to do so as the servers are still live. The enhanced version of the game is also available for download for Android mobile gamers.
Moreover, according to claims of a popular Free Fire content creator, Lokesh “Lokesh Gamer” Raj, the game is not yet banned by the government and has only been blocked temporarily. In the video above, he has given his players hope that it will return soon.