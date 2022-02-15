Lokesh Gamer reacts on Free Fire’s ban in India

News of Free Fire’s ban spread like wildfire when a list of 54 banned applications was published on February 14, 2022. Ban rumours first started appearing when players could not access the game.

The Battle Royale game and its enhanced version were first removed from the Apple App Store, followed by removing the former title from the Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX is still available for download on Android devices. Players can still enjoy both the games on their mobile devices as the servers have not been taken down.

Free Fire is blocked, not banned: Lokesh Gamer’s take

Lokesh “Lokesh Gamer” Raj is a popular Free Fire YouTuber with over 14 million subscribers. To address the ban of the battle royale game, he has made a video with a claim that the game has not been banned but only been blocked for a few days.

As per Lokesh Gamer, when the game was taken down from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the game's publisher, Garena, denied claims of a ban and stated that it was a technical glitch.

Garena's official message (Imaage via Facebook)

The publisher also stated via a Facebook comment that they are looking into the matter and asked players to share their network provider's name and internet details.

Some players were unable to open the Battle Royale game on February 13, 2022, which is why they started suspecting an imminent ban. Lokesh Gamer revealed that only players with Airtel sims could not access the game.

Both Battle Royale games are unavailable on the Apple App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

He dialled the customer care service and showed his audience that the government had blocked the Battle Royale title.

He ultimately said that the Battle Royale game would never be banned in India. He re-iterated by saying that no official government website has come up with a list of apps that have been banned in the past few days.

The YouTuber stated that Free Fire has only been “blocked” for a few days and has not been banned. He concluded by saying that the news of the ban is entirely fake.

