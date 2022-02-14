Indian government bans around 50 more apps as Free Fire ban rumors float in market: Report

Free Fire’s unexpected removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store has given rise to rumors that the game has been banned in India. The developer also has not issued an official statement confirming the cause of the removal.

Free Fire and its enhanced version, Max, were first removed from the Apple App Store. Soon after, the former disappeared from the Google Play Store. Many players wondered if it was a technical glitch, but ban rumors surfaced when they could not access the servers for a short period.

To add fuel to the fire, the Indian government recently banned 50 more applications. Much like PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, battle royale mobile gamers are wondering if it is Free Fire’s turn now.

Indian government bans apps, players concerned about Free Fire

@NayantaraRai @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia #ETNOWExclusive | Government of India bans around 50 more apps. The new ban also includes apps banned earlier but have resurfaced as clones. 270 apps have been banned by GoI so far #ETNOWExclusive | Government of India bans around 50 more apps. The new ban also includes apps banned earlier but have resurfaced as clones. 270 apps have been banned by GoI so far @NayantaraRai @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia https://t.co/74QjJJu8tF

As per ET NOW’s report, the Indian government has again banned mobile applications after a year of banning over 116 Chinese apps. The software recently taken down were clones of previously prohibited applications.

An exclusive source for ET NOW also mentioned that the recent ban includes Chinese apps. Over 270 applications across Android and iOS platforms have been banned by the Indian government so far. The complete list of apps that have been taken down is yet to be revealed.

Mysterious disappearance

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

On 12 February, gamers noticed that the battle royale game was missing from both app stores. Ban rumors soon floated online when mobile gamers faced server problems, and even popular content creators like Ajjubhai and Desi Gamers tweeted, wondering if the game had been banned.

Garena’s official message with regards to the game’s disappearance (Image via Facebook)

Garena has addressed the issue via a Facebook comment on the battle royale title’s official page. They asked players to share the name of their network provider, along with whether they are using WiFi or mobile data to log in.

However, Free Fire MAX is still available on the Google Play Store. The only good news is that players can still enjoy both titles on their Android and iOS devices if they are pre-installed.

