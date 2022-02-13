5 passive abilities as good as active abilities in Free Fire MAX

The vast range of characters in Free Fire MAX are categorized into two types – active and passive. Players often gravitate towards characters with active abilities as they are arguably more versatile and powerful.

However, there are a few passive characters that are as good as the active ones. The following list mentions five passive skills that can easily compete with the active abilities in Free Fire MAX.

5 Characters in Free Fire MAX that have good passive abilities

1) Partying On

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

Dasha’s ability, Partying On, is the most suitable for beginners. She reduces the damage taken by falls by 30% and recovery time caused due to such damage by 60%. She also reduces the total recoil of a weapon and its recoil build-up by 6% each.

2) Dead Silent

Rafael’s Dead Silent ability (Image via Garena)

Dead Silent, Rafael’s ability, is most useful for players who are into sniping and to those who have a passive gameplay style. This ability increases the HP loss of knocked-down enemies by 20%. The special skill also has a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles.

3) Healing Song

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

Kapella, with her Healing Song ability, is one of the most underrated passive characters in Free Fire MAX. Her ability helps to increase the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10% each. Her skill is also capable of reducing the HP loss of knocked down allies by 20%.

4) Bullet Beats

D-bee's Bullet Beats ability (Image via Garena)

D-bee possesses the ability Bullet Beats that is often chosen by beginners to perform well in Free Fire MAX. When firing at enemies while moving, the movement speed of the players is boosted by 5%. Accuracy also increases by 20% if mobile gamers move and fire simultaneously.

5) Afterburner

Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Garena)

Afterburner is Misha’s ability that helps in making the user harder to be targeted at. The ability also boosts the driving speed of the players by 5% and reduces the damage taken while driving by 5%. She is the most suitable character for mobile gamers who often choose vehicles to travel around the map.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s playing style and all abilities listed above are at the minimum levels of the characters.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan