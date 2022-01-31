5 best Free Fire character abilities to use without spending diamonds

Most Free Fire characters must be purchased in-game using diamonds (premium in-game currency). However, there are some characters that can only be acquired by using gold coins.

Since diamonds have to be purchased using real money, many players avoid purchasing characters. However, gold coins can be accumulated in-game via events and missions, where mobile gamers do not have to use real money. Once players have the necessary gold coins, they can easily buy characters without spending diamonds in Free Fire.

5 Best Free Fire character abilities that players can acquire with gold coins

1) Dasha

Dasha's 'Partying On' ability (Image via Garena)

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On that is very useful for beginners. She has the ability to reduce damage due to falls and its subsequent recovery time by 30% and 60% respectively. Her ability also reduced the recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6% each.

Price – 8000 gold coins

2) Kapella

Kapella's 'Healing Song' ability (Image via Garena)

Kapella is an underrated character with the ability called Healing Song. She increases the effects of healing skills and healing items by 10% each. She is very useful for squad matches in Free Fire as she helps to reduce the HP loss of knocked down allies by 20%.

Price – 8000 gold coins

3) Rafael

Rafael’s 'Dead Silent' ability (Image via Garena)

Rafael used to be an active character but was reworked to be a passive one. He possesses an ability called Dead Silent. The opponents who are hit by him suffer faster HP loss by 20%. The special skill also has a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles.

Price – 6000 gold coins

4) D-bee

D-bee's 'Bullet Beats' ability (Image via Garena)

D-bee is a passive character which can be chosen by beginners for better performance. His ability, Bullet Beats, increases the accuracy of the players by 20% when they are firing. At the same time, he also boosts the movement speed of users by 5%.

Price – 8000 gold coins

5) A124

A124's 'Thrill of Battle' ability (Image via Garena)

A124 is an active character who has a constant cooldown time of 10 seconds. She has the ability to convert 20 EP into HP within a span of 4 seconds. This Free Fire character can be paired with the pet, Agent Hop, who restores EP every time the safe zone shrinks.

Price – 6000 gold coins

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends on a gamer’s playing style and all abilities listed above are at the minimum levels of the characters.

