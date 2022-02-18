CarryMinati reacts to Free Fire ban in India on livestream

Free Fire fans all over India are crestfallen as the famous Battle Royale title has been banned in the country. The Indian government banned 54 mobile applications, including the game, on February 14, 2022. It was later revealed that the Battle Royale title was taken down as it compromised national security.

Popular streamers had already suspected that Free Fire would be banned soon back when it was unexpectedly removed from the official app stores.

While livestreaming, popular YouTuber Ajey "CarryMinati" Nagar, who has over 34 million subscribers, commented about the ban. His initial reaction was that of a shock like almost every player who heard the news.

Famous YouTuber CarryMinati shocked due to Free Fire ban

Players can watch his reaction in the video, timestamp: 2:15:58 onwards. Quote at 2:16:57.

CarryMintai was confused regarding the exact reason for the ban and was informed that the ban is similar to PUBG Mobile’s ban, i.e., a threat to national security. He then acknowledged that if the national security is at risk, then such a measure by the government is justified.

CarryMinati hoped that the Battle Royale game would be back soon and ended the topic by joking if Fortnite’s ban is next on the list:

“Ab agla kaun hai? Fortnite?”

The popular Battle Royale was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on February 12, 2022. Apps of Chinese origin or clones of the previously-banned applications were taken down. Players were confused with regards to the ban of the game as it had no Chinese roots and was not a clone.

Mobile gamers should not be too disappointed with the ban as the game can still be enjoyed on both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, Free Fire MAX is not on the list of banned applications and is still available for download on the Google Play Store.

Many streamers have shifted to the enhanced version of the game by linking their old accounts using the Firelink technology.

