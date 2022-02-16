What will happen to old Free Fire accounts after game’s ban in India?

History seems to be repeating itself when Free Fire was banned in India. The decision to ban the game came as a shock to players when it was included in a list of 54 mobile applications banned by the Indian government on February 14, 2022.

The only silver lining is that Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the battle royale game, has not yet been removed from the Google Play Store.

Despite Free Fire being removed from the Play Store, both games can still be enjoyed as the servers have not been taken down.

What will happen to the old accounts of Free Fire?

The enhanced version is still available (Image via Google Play Store)

A massive chunk of the battle royale game’s revenue came from Indian gamers spending money on topping-up diamonds (in-game currency). After the ban, many players are confused if they will be able to use their old accounts and get back all the accessories and cosmetics they own.

Mobile gamers must not lose faith yet as they can still use their old accounts and enjoy the Free Fire like they used to. Much like PUBG Mobile and its lighter version, the servers will be taken down in a few more days if official sources confirm the ban.

Garena's message before the official ban was announced (Image via Facebook)

Garena has still not officially confirmed that the game is banned in India, and the exact cause of such a devastating step by the government is still inexplicable. The official statement of the publisher to Sportskeeda Esports is given below:

“We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience.”

Since Free Fire MAX is officially available and is not on the list of banned apps, players with decent devices can switch to the game linking their old account. One of the significant advantages of the enhanced version is Garena’s very own Firelink technology, which allows players to transfer their data and enjoy cross-game matches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar