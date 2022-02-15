Is it possible to play Free Fire with old account after nationwide ban?

The decision to ban Free Fire has taken the game's enthusiasts entirely by surprise. Instead of enjoying the events blissfully, the players are now taken aback and concerned for the future of their beloved title in the nation.

Many users have been concerned about all of the progress they have made in the standard edition of Free Fire and all of the money they had spent on the in-game purchases.

As a result, they have been continuously worried about what will happen to their accounts and will they be able to utilize it in the better version of the game.

Can an old Free Fire account be used after the ban in India?

Yes, the users will continue their progress in their old accounts via Free Fire MAX as it was not announced in the list of the 54 different applications banned by the Government of India. Therefore, they shouldn't be concerned about their accounts being deleted or that anything being will be hampered in any way.

The developers have incorporated Firelink technology into the Max variant, enabling individuals to maintain progress, items, and other content across Battle Royale titles while using the same account.

Furthermore, players have made in-game purchases for diamonds and other things, which has not been possible in the past few days in the regular version due to the ban being implemented.

Consequently, Free Fire MAX users can also participate in the ongoing Squad Beatz-based events and earn the respective free rewards, including costume bundles, skins, and more, that the developers have made available. Those interested can download the game directly on their devices via the Google Play Store.

However, gamers should note that the Apple App Store has removed Max, along with the standard one, a few days ago, even though a ban has not been proclaimed on the former.

