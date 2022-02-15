What is the origin country of Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire has been the center of attraction for the past few days, and the game’s community has been in a state of shock due to the events that have transpired over that period.

Their beloved title was initially stripped off from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, after which a ban on it was officially announced on February 14.

In addition, there is a better version of the game that the Government of India did not include in the list of banned applications, which has caused a lot of confusion among enthusiasts.

Country of origin and more information about Free Fire MAX

Many doubts have been raised regarding the origins of Free Fire MAX as it was not included in the list of 54 restricted applications, even though the regular version was.

To put it straight, MAX is the graphically enhanced variant of Free Fire, and it had been in the works for a while, with beta tests taking place in specific regions. It was then released in September 2021 and is developed and distributed by Garena itself under the parent company Sea Limited, based in Singapore.

The premium Battle Royale title is presently available for download on the Google Play Store, and Indian players may get it through the same platform. This will enable them to access their existing in-game accounts since both the games are connected due to Firelink technology.

However, it is also essential to remember that the game was removed from the Apple App Store on February 12, and there is no guarantee that it will remain in the Play Store.

It may or may not be withdrawn in the future, with the ban on Free Fire in effect. Consequently, the users can patiently wait and see what happens next.

Apart from that, another thing to note is that Tencent, a Chinese Holding Company, has a significant 18.7% stake in Garena.

