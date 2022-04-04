Apex Legends Mobile India release dates on internet are fake, here’s why

With every passing day, the anticipation for the global release of Apex Legends Mobile is increasing. Twenty teams consisting of three players will fight for their survival in intense battle royale matches. Currently, there are nine Legends available, and players can unlock eight of them by boosting their ranks.

The battle royale game recently had a limited regional launch in the first week of March 2022 and is available in the following regions around the world:

Australia New Zealand Singapore Malaysia Philippines Indonesia Mexico Peru Argentina Colombia

It can be clearly noted from the above that India is not one of the countries that has been included in this phase of the regional launch. The global release date of the title has not yet been disclosed.

When will Apex Legends Mobile arrive in India?

The global release of the battle royale game can be expected this year (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the lack of official information regarding the global release date and the exclusion of India from the regional launch, many people are spreading misinformation about the game's release date. No official information regarding the release of Apex Legends Mobile in India has been confirmed by the developers.

Hence, battle royale mobile gamers are requested not to get excited about the potential release dates as they are completely fake. However, they can expect the battle royale game to be released globally in 2022.

Apex Legends Mobile: Beta version

The game's beta version was released in India and the Philippines a year ago, in March 2021. A few thousand players got the chance to test out the exciting features that the battle royale title offered.

Sadly, India was excluded from this year's regional launch. Indian mobile gamers need not be worried as the game's release is arriving in the country for sure. The exact date, however, remains unknown as of now.

How can Android mobile gamers pre-register?

Indian battle royale mobile gamers who are looking forward to the release of Respawn Entertainment’s flagship title can pre-register themselves. Android players can head over to the Google Play Store and tap on the pre-register button to do so.

Mobile gamers will be informed immediately once the game is available for download. Those who pre-register will also be entitled to receive exciting pre-registration rewards.

