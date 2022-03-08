Apex Legends Mobile launched in 10 countries, including Australia and Malaysia

Apex Legends Mobile's limited regional launch has started. The game is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but only in Oceania, SEA, and Latin America.

The mobile version has the same DNA as the PC/console iterations, with 60 players divided into 20 sides and many characters to choose from.

Check out our new blog to learn more and how to join.



The limited regional launch for Apex Mobile is underway for its 10 participating countries!

List of countries where Apex Legends Mobile is available

Australia New Zealand Singapore Malaysia Philippines Indonesia Mexico Peru Argentina Colombia

Respawn Entertainment also revealed that cross-play wouldn't be possible, although the mobile version takes place in the same universe as the PC/console. Moreover, the on-the-go edition will be hosted on a separate server.

The game will have the battle royale mode on the classic World's Edge map. Apart from that, players can enjoy Team DeathMatch, Mini Battle Royale, and 3v3 Arenas.

Initially, nine legends will be there in-game: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

Minimum requirements for playing the game

Android devices should have at least 3 GB of RAM, while iOS devices should have 2 GB minimum. Furthermore, the device must have 3 GB of free space and run Android 8.1/iOS 10.0 or later.

Users in participating countries can also earn the following rewards:

After playing two matches - Limited badge After playing five games - Limited weapon charm After playing ten matches - Limited banner frame

Apex Legends Mobile is being developed by Respawn (a subsidiary of Electronic Arts), along with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios (subsidiary of Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile).

Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7.

The regional launch was initially scheduled for the last week of February. However, it got deferred by a week due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The first phase of the closed beta test was started for India and the Philippines, with a few thousand players in April 2021. However, both countries have not been included in the first regional launch.

Interestingly, India is one of the biggest markets for mobile gaming.

