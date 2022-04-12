How to sign up for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX partner program in April 2022

Content creators of battle royale games like Free Fire, Free Fire MAX, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and other popular battle royale and shooter games have grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Garena, the developer of Free Fire and its enhanced version, has taken constructive steps to promote it via the Free Fire Partner Program to encourage more such creators.

Irrespective of the version, registering for the program is the same. Once a content creator gets enrolled in the Free Fire Partner Program, they will be entitled to many benefits, rewards, and even monetary compensation. Mobile gamers will also be rewarded with the coveted V badge showcased in their profile section.

How can Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players register for the Partner Program?

Content creators will have to tap on the "Apply Now" button (Image via Garena)

Content creators will have to follow the steps given below to sign up for the official Partner Program:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the official Free Fire Partner Program page by tapping here.

Step 2: They will have to tap on the “Apply Now” button.

Step 3: Once they do so, they will have to fill in a Google form where they will have to enter the following information:

Official Name

Name of YouTube channel

Number of subscribers

Phone number

Address

Content Type

Aadhar Card/PAN Card number

Step 4: Then, they will have to tap on Submit.

Note: The website no longer accepts fresh applications for the Partner Program. Interested content creators can keep an eye on the official website and apply once the scope for applications re-opens.

Requirements for the Free Fire Partner Program

List of needs that a content creator/streamer must fulfill (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the requirements that a content creator must satisfy to become a member of the Free Fire Partner Program:

A minimum of 100K subscribers

A minimum of 300K views in the past 30 days

80% content revolving around Free Fire in the past 30 days

Inoffensive, engaging content with consistency on social media

Professional attitude and a willingness to work

Note: It is not guaranteed that anyone fulfilling the above criteria will automatically be accepted in the Partner Program. They can submit the form and hope for the best.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players will be entitled to the following benefits after they join the Partner Program:

In-game accessories

Custom room cards

Diamonds

Financial compensation

Official access to communicate with the Free Fire team

Observation of the game client

Prior access to content

Merchandise

In-game codes for fan giveaways

Tournament invitations

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play Free Fire MAX instead.

