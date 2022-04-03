V-Badge redeem codes for Free Fire aren’t released, here’s why

Redeem codes are one of the best ways in Free Fire to claim free rewards. These accessories are available in the in-game store but have to be purchased by spending many diamonds. Mobile gamers will have to head over to the official redemption site to use the redeem code.

Since diamonds are the premium in-game currency of the battle royale game, they have to be purchased using real money. Hence, mobile gamers wait ardently for the redeem codes to be released so that they can claim the rewards for free. The redeem codes in the battle royale game usually allow players to claim weapon skins and outfits.

Is there a redeem code for claiming V-Badge in Free Fire?

Redeem codes cannot be used to claim V-Badges (Image via Sportskeeda)

V-Badge is a coveted asset in the battle royale game and is only given to Free Fire Partners. No redeem codes allow players to claim V-Badge for free.

It must be noted that V-Badges cannot even be purchased, and the only way to get them is to earn them. One can achieve this badge by joining the Free Fire Partner Program. There are specific requirements that Garena sets down that make a mobile gamer eligible to become an official Partner.

How to become a Free Fire Partner?

List of needs that a content creator/streamer must fufill to join the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

To join the battle royale game’s exclusive Partner Program, the first and foremost requirement is to become a content creator/streamer. Such streamers/creators will have to ensure that they tick off all the conditions on the list given below:

Mobile gamers must have a minimum of 100K subscribers on their YouTube channel.

The channel must have at least 80% Free Fire-centric content in the past 30 days.

Free Fire YouTubers must have at least 300K views in the past 30 days.

Content creators/streamers must be consistent on social media and provide quality content to their viewers.

Aspiring Partners must also be professional and create clean and unoffensive content for their viewers.

Note: Just meeting the above criteria is not an assurance that players will get the V-Badge. They have to send in their application and hope for the best to claim one of the limited slots available to become a Partner.

Rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers also have certain benefits that they can avail themselves of once they join the Partner Program. Some of them are mentioned below:

Financial compensation

In-game rewards

Free diamonds

Special invites to tournaments

Exclusive merchandise

Hence, it can be said that redeem codes cannot be used to claim V-Badges. The only way to claim the badge is by joining the official Partner Program.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

