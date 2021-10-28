Why there is no V Badge redeem code in Free Fire

V Badge is one of the most discussed subjects in the Free Fire community. It is one of the most priced assets in the Battle Royale title.

Many users have developed a misconception that they must use a specific redeem code to obtain the V-Badge in Free Fire. However, they should note that doing so isn't possible.

Redeem code for V Badge is absent in Free Fire

Here are the patch notes of the OB25 update (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire lacks a redeem code for a V Badge. This is based on the fact that the badge is exclusive to Free Fire partners and is not available to other players.

Redeem codes can deliver exclusive rewards such as diamonds. However, due to the nature of the V Badge, it is unlikely that these will be provided as a reward for a code.

As a result, joining the Partner Program is the sole option to obtain the badge. There are specific prerequisites that players need to meet to apply.

How to join Partner Program to get V Badge in Free Fire

List of requirements mentioned on Free Fire Partner Program website (Image via Free Fire)

To get the V Badge, players have to be in the Free Fire Partner Program. Here are the specific eligibility criteria that need to be matched:

Channels that have a minimum of over 100 thousand subscribers

There should be 80% content based on Free Fire in the last 30 days

Views totaling at least 300 thousand in the past 30 days

Consistency in the quality of content and social media activity

Videos that are interesting, non-offensive, and clean

A willingness to work hard with professionalism

Passion for gaming and drive for success

Users should be aware that meeting all these requirements will not guarantee a spot in the Partner Program since only a few places are available. Additionally, a review process will be conducted internally.

Aside from the V Badge, there are a few other perks that can also be obtained, as shown in the given image:

Here's what the participants will be getting through the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Users can find the application form for the Partner Program on its official website (Click here). However, they aren't accepting any responses as of now.

