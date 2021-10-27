Who is eligible for Free Fire Partner Program? Eligibility criteria, rewards, and application process explained

Battle royale games have risen to the top of the charts on the mobile platform, with Free Fire being one of the top options. With the game’s immense popularity, esports and streaming have thrived as well.

In addition, the developers also released a Partner Program for the game to assist the content creators. Participants in it gain numerous benefits that help them in growing exponentially.

However, there are specific requirements that players must meet to become eligible for the Free Fire Partner Program.

Recapping all details of the Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements and application process

Requirements that have to be met by players for the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are the eligibility criteria mentioned by the developers on the Free Fire Partner Program website:

YouTube channels that have amassed over 100 thousand subscribers

There must be a minimum of 80% Free Fire-related content in the previous 30 days

At least a total of 300 thousand views in the last 30 days

Consistency in the content quality and social media activity

Engaging, non-offensive, and clean videos

Having the willingness for working hard, alongside professionalism

A passion for gaming and the drive for succeeding together

Hence, all those who meet these points can fill out the application form, accessible through the program’s website.

One thing that players must note is that meeting all these requirements will not guarantee them a place in the Free Fire Partner Program, as there is an internal review process that also takes place. Because there is a limited number of spots, only the best candidates get chosen.

Disclaimer: The form for Free Fire Partner Program isn’t accepting responses at the moment.

Rewards

Perks that users gain for becoming a part of the program (Image via Free Fire)

Tons of rewards will be provided to all members of the Free Fire Partner Program. They include the exclusive V Badge, alongside the following:

Exclusive in-game rewards that include custom room cards and diamonds

Financial compensation (Only applicable for the channels that have crossed 500 thousand subscribers and have 95% Free Fire related content)

Advance access to content and special access to official Free Fire observer client

An opportunity for featuring in Free Fire’s social media accounts

Unique codes for the purpose of giveaways to fans

Communication with Free Fire’s team

Invitations to tournaments and other esports events

Merchandise

