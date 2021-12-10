How to join Free Fire partner program to get V Badge in India

The Free Fire audience is multiplying, with gamers consuming a large amount of content regularly. Garena has a Free Fire Partner Program to support budding content creators in their efforts to establish a name for themselves in the community.

Enrolling in the Free Fire Partner Program comes with several benefits of its own. As a result, many players are keen to join and enjoy tons of perks, including the coveted V Badge displayed on the users’ profiles. However, doing so is not an easy task, mainly due to limited slots and minimum requirements.

Steps to join the Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

All Free Fire YouTube channels that meet the minimum requirements are eligible to apply for a slot in the program. Some of them are listed below:

Subscribers should be greater than 100k

The channel must have more than 300k views in the previous month with a minimum of 80% of Free Fire content.

The videos should be clean, non-offensive, and engaging.

Content creators must display professionalism and willingness to work hard.

However, mere fulfillment does not guarantee a slot due to limited slots. There is an internal review process. Only the best creators will get a slot.

Step 1: First, you may open the Free Fire Partner Program website on your browser via this link.

Click Apply Now button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, press the ‘Apply Now’ button. You will be redirected to a Google Form, where you will be required to enter all of your details.

The details include the name of the YouTube channel, subscriber count, your official name, phone number, address, type of content, their Aadhar or PAN, and more.

The form is no longer excepting the response (Image via Google Form)

Step 3: After filling out the form, you can recheck the particulars and submit it.

Note: The developers are no longer accepting applications for the Free Fire Partner Program at the moment. Interested users may keep an eye on the official website and apply as soon as applications open again.

Also Read Article Continues below

The staff reviews all the applications over several criteria. Thus, it might take some time for users to get a response.

Edited by Srijan Sen