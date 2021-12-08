Why can't common players get V Badge in Garena Free Fire?

Many YouTubers dream of joining the Free Fire Partner Program, as it offers a vast number of benefits that enable them to grow as content creators. This includes financial compensation (for channels with 500k subscribers and 95% Free Fire content), in-game items including diamonds, merchandise, and codes for the audience.

Additionally, all Free Fire Partners are eligible to obtain a unique V Badge that appears on their profile and is displayed before their name during a match. This is a key area of interest among the general players and has captivated their interest for some time.

Reason for V Badge not being available for normal players in Free Fire

The OB25 patch notes (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire players who have been around for a year or more will be aware that this unique badge is reserved solely for Free Fire Partners. The OB25 update patch notes clearly state that,

“You will now be able to see all Free Fire Partners with their special badge in-game. Spot them out and show them your favorite emote.”

Thus, it is evident that if a player is looking to get V Badge and several other perks, the only opportunity before them is to join the Partner Program.

However, the program is reserved for content creators. There are certain conditions creators have to meet to join the program. This, alongside the fact that there are just a handful of slots available, has made the process challenging. Neither can the badge be purchased, nor can the owner transfer it to another person.

Based on the reasons above, it is clear that common users are not eligible for a V Badge under any given circumstances. Thus they should not waste their time looking for alternative methods.

The basic criteria for joining the Partner Program for the Indian server is given below:

Criteria and perks for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

Note: Meeting all the requirements will not guarantee a slot. The ratio of slots to applicants is meager, which implies that only the best creator will be selected.

In addition to this, applications for the Partner Program are open only for a few days, and eligible users should not waste any time in applying.

