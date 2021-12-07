Garena Free Fire diamonds: Top up methods, best uses, and more

Free Fire, like several other games, has in-game currencies in the form of gold and diamonds. The latter is particularly valuable because they must be purchased separately with real money.

Users must possess them to obtain exclusive items in the battle royale game, such as the Elite Pass. Apart from this, diamonds are also needed for various additional purposes, including changing nicknames and guild names.

Diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Top up methods

1) In-game

In-game top-up is the primary method players can utilize to get diamonds in Free Fire. They can do so by clicking on the “Diamond” icon as shown here:

Here are the top-up options available:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

2) Websites

Top-up websites have also emerged as another option to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. Presently, popular websites like Codashop and Games Kharido are under maintenance, so gamers will not be able to utilize them.

Nevertheless, they can still use websites like SEAGM to acquire the premium in-game currency.

Best uses

Diamonds can be spent on events (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the best aspects that players can utilize diamonds on:

1) Events: These offer items and other rewards at immensely lower costs. This is why they are the primary place where gamers are advised to use the in-game currency in Free Fire. Presently, individuals can use diamonds on the Reload Target Down to get themed Free Fire x Money Heist items.

2) Characters: There are loads of characters available in the game, and their abilities immensely affect the game. To get some of the best options like Alok and K, users can put their diamonds to use.

3) Pets: Like characters, pets in Free Fire also have special abilities. Consequently, players can use diamonds if they want to acquire them.

Obtaining free diamonds

In addition, diamonds can be obtained for absolutely no cost as well. One of the most popular means for accomplishing this is the Google Opinion Rewards application. It requires gamers to participate in surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits, which they can later use to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

